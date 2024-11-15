Lạng Sơn, Guangxi set sights on pilot smart border gate

LẠNG SƠN — Authorities of the northern border province of Lạng Sơn and Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China held an online signing ceremony for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop a pilot smart border gate.

The MoU is a crucial step to realise the Framework Agreement signed on June 26, 2023, outlining a robust mechanism for regular meetings and exchanges to drive the pilot project forward.

Under the MoU, the two sides agreed to conduct quarterly meetings, alternately hosted by each side, with urgent sessions to address pressing issues. A hotline and designated contact points will ensure swift communications and settlement of complex matters during the pilot construction phase.

Yang Chunting, Director of the Department of Commerce of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, expressed his optimism about the project, saying that the construction of the pilot smart border gate is expected to boost the two countries' trade.

Vũ Quang Khánh, Deputy Head of the Đồng Đăng – Lạng Sơn border gate economic zone management board, said Lang Son has been actively developing essential infrastructure to support transportation and border gate facilities for the project. — VNS