Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Hải Phòng hands over investment certificates to 12 FDI projects

November 15, 2024 - 10:37
The northern port city of Hải Phòng presented investment certificates to 12 major foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth US$1.8 billion at a ceremony on Thursday.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm (centre, front row) attends the ceremony on Thursday to hand over investment certificates to 12 major FDI projects in Hải Phòng. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất

HẢI PHÒNG — The northern port city of Hải Phòng presented investment certificates to 12 major foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth US$1.8 billion at a ceremony on Thursday.

The event was attended by General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and representatives from ministries, sectors, local administration and businesses.

The newly licensed projects, comprising both new ventures and expansions of existing facilities in the city's economic and industrial zones, are projected to create some 17,000 jobs in the coming time.

Around $3.5 billion in FDI capital was funneled into the city in the January – November period, or 140 per cent of the annual plan.

Hải Phòng has maintained strong socio-economic growth in recent years, with an average annual gross regional domestic product (GRDP) expansion of over 11 per cent.

To date, the city has attracted 1,000 FDI projects worth $32.2 billion from 40 countries and territories and 228 domestic investment projects valued at $13.7 billion, most of which are invested in the manufacturing and processing industries.

Of the total FDI capital, $26.2 billion has been channeled to the Đình Vũ - Cát Hải Economic Zone, which has recorded a high occupancy rate of 70 per cent.

Over the recent past, major international corporations, including LG Group, SK Group, and VinFast automaker, have set up operations in Hải Phòng, further integrating the city into global value chains. — VNS

Hai Phong economic zone investment attraction

Related Stories

Economy

Bình Dương attracts nearly 4,300 FDI projects

As of May 2024, the southern province of Binh Duong has attracted nearly 4,300 projects with a total investment capital of nearly $40.6 billion from 65 countries and territories, ranking third in the country after Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi.

see also

More on this story

Economy

VN, Taiwanese tech firms discuss cooperation for smart city development

Intelligent environmental monitoring, carbon emission reduction, customisable platforms for energy applications, multi-factor authentication, and smart city development using 5G technology were among the topics discussed at a seminar on “How Does Smart Tech Shape a Smart City” in HCM City on November 14.
Economy

Seaport stocks surge amid positive sector outlook

During the trading session on 12 November, while the VN-Index fell for the fourth consecutive session to 1,244 points, several seaport and shipping stocks such as MVN (VIMC), VOS (Vietnam Shipping), and GMD (Gemadept) maintained upward momentum.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom