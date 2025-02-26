9th Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival to feature wide range of fun activities

ĐẮK LẮK - The organising committee for the 9th Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival has announced 17 main activities for the event during a conference in Đắk Lắk Province’s Buôn Ma Thuột City on February 26.

Held from March 9 to 13, the festival will include a contest for social media content to promote the festival, a trade fair for coffee and One Commune One Product (OCOP) goods, a coffee roasting competition and free coffee sampling, as well as a drone light show, a new addition for this year’s festival.

There will also be an international conference to promote Vietnamese coffee, and a groundbreaking ceremony for a Trung Nguyên Legend energy coffee factory.

Activities will be also held to highlight the city’s cultural identity such as an elephant competition and a traditional boat racing competition.

The opening ceremony on the evening of March 10 will see a 15-minute fireworks show. It will also feature Vanusia Nogueira, executive director of the International Coffee Organisation.

Đắk Lắk is known as “the capital of coffee” of Việt Nam, with a coffee production output of over 520,000 tonnes, accounting for over 30 per cent of the country’s supply. It has been sold to over 100 markets around the world.

The event aims to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Victory of Buôn Ma Thuột and the Liberation of Đắk Lắk Province (March 10, 1975 – March 10, 2025).

First held in 2005, the Buôn Ma Thuột Coffee Festival has since become a well-known cultural event, playing a large role in attracting tourists into the city while promoting the quality and status of Buôn Ma Thuột coffee. - VNS