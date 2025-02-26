Blind box fever

Blind boxes have recently become a phenomenon in Việt Nam, attracting people of all ages. In 2024 alone, blind box sales reached nearly US$6 million, according to Metric, an e-commerce data platform. As the blind box craze grows, it’s key to enjoy the thrill without going overboard.
In its debut edition, the exhibition will feature more than 100 leading galleries from major art capitals, including New York, London, Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Beijing and Taipei, alongside some of Việt Nam’s most esteemed art institutions.
Lacquer, a refined Vietnamese art, comes to life at a workshop at the Temple of Literature. Participants explore techniques like eggshell inlay and gold leaf gilding, experiencing the beauty of this rich cultural heritage.
A photo exhibition celebrating Việt Nam's three-decade-long journey within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) opened in Hà Nội on February 25, as part of the 2025 ASEAN Future Forum (AFF).