3D exhibition introduces Nguyễn Dynasty medicine

HÀ NỘI — More than 300 documents and images of royal medicine under Nguyễn Dynasty are on a display at National Archive Centre 1.

The exhibition introduces medicine from the Nguyễn Dynasty (1802-1945) in three parts: Herbal Medicine in Việt Nam's History; Nguyễn Dynasty Medicine - A Connection of Western and Eastern Medicine and Western Medicine in Việt Nam.

The documents and images have been selected from the National Archives Centre under the State Records and Archives Department, the Hán Nôm Research Institute, the National Library of Việt Nam and the National Library of France, among other sources.

During the Nguyễn Dynasty, the integration of western with eastern medicine helped develop Vietnamese medicine. King Gia Long established the Imperial Hospital to take care of the health of kings, royals and post-royal officials in the royal court and manage medical activities nationwide.

The Nguyễn Dynasty also established medical examination and treatment centres in the provinces to address local residents' health problems. During the reign of King Tự Đức (1848 - 1883), a medical school was established.

At the end of the 19th century, when the French arrived in Việt Nam, western medicine became part of royal activities and people's lives. The medicine of the Nguyễn Dynasty is therefore a bridge connecting eastern with western medicine.

After establishing a political apparatus in Việt Nam, the French government began building a new health system. In 1898, the governor general of French Indochina, Paul Doumer, planned to establish a medical school in Việt Nam and assigned Dr Yersin to be in charge.

Đông Dương Medical School was established in 1909 to train local students, improve people's health and disseminate western medicine. Health management agencies, research institutes and medical examination and treatment facilities were also founded in the same period.

The exhibition also showcases the first Vietnamese doctors, including Hồ Đắc Di (1900-1984). He studied medicine in France and became a resident doctor there. He was a surgeon at Tenon Hospital before returning to Việt Nam.

His procedures replaced previous surgical methods, and were in use for several decades. With his many publications, he was elected as the first Vietnamese professor by the all-French council of professors.

The rise of western medicine also paved the way for business and sales, with many drug brands springing up in all three regions of Việt Nam: the north, the centre and the south.

The exhibition is one of a series to mark the 70th anniversary of Vietnamese Physicians' Day on February 27 and the 130th anniversary of the founding of Nha Trang Pasteur Institute as well as 100 years of the Hà Nội Pasteur Institute. — VNS