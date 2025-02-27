Vietnamese cinema eyes brighter future with million-dollar blockbuster movies

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese cinema is witnessing strong growth as a series of domestic works consistently surpass ticket sales of VNĐ100 billion (more than US$3.9 million). This opens up a promising future for the domestic film industry.

As 2025 begins, Vietnamese cinema is showing positive signs in terms of revenue. In just the first two months, four Vietnamese films have exceeded VNĐ100 billion in ticket sales, with some achieving this milestone in less than a week.

These include Bộ Tứ Báo Thủ (The 4 Rascals) directed by Trấn Thành with VNĐ331 billion (US$12.95 million); Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ (Money Kisses) directed by actress-turned-producer Thu Trang with VNĐ207 billion (US$8.1 million); Đèn Âm Hồn (The Soul Lantern) directed by Hoàng Nam with VNĐ104 billion (US$4.06 million), and Nhà Gia Tiên (The Ancestral Home) directed by Huỳnh Lập with VNĐ114 billion (US$4.46 million).

This is an unprecedented phenomenon in the history of Vietnamese cinema, indicating that the domestic market is expanding and audiences are increasingly willing to spend more to support local films.

Acceleration of Vietnamese films

Traditionally, the key to a Vietnamese film surpassing the VNĐ100 billion milestone has been the reputation of the director or the appeal of the stars involved. When combined with strong promotional strategies, these projects not only secure revenue but can also quickly generate positive effects at the box office.

However, the emergence of Đèn Âm Hồn has proven otherwise. Despite being directed by a newcomer and lacking any popular star actors, the horror film has still created a sensation with revenue exceeding VNĐ104 billion – an impressive achievement for a debut work.

Previously, other horror films like Ma Da (River Ghost, 2024) and Quỷ Cẩu (Monster Dog, 2023) also surpassed the VNĐ100 billion milestone. However, these films feature a crew of experienced and well-known actors such as People's Artist Kim Xuân and Meritorious Artists Thành Lộc, Việt Hương, and Vân Dung.

While Đèn Âm Hồn took over two weeks to reach the VNĐ100 billion milestone, Nhà Gia Tiên surpassed this milestone in less than a week. This demonstrates that the speed at which Vietnamese films are making money has significantly increased, and the time required to hit the VNĐ100 billion mark is no longer as lengthy as before.

Alongside popular directors Trấn Thành, Lý Hải, and Victor Vũ, whose names can guarantee for success of any movie, emerging directors like Hoàng Nam (Đèn Âm Hồn) and Huỳnh Lập (Nhà Gia Tiên) have joined the 'hundred-billion club' as they understand audience preferences, know how to explore engaging content and implement effective marketing strategies.

Similar to actress-turned-director Thu Trang's case with her debut film Nụ Hôn Bạc Tỷ, which initially received little attention during this year's Tết film season, the project quickly made a remarkable turnaround thanks to effective marketing strategies.

Bright future for domestic cinema

On various forums and social media, some opinions suggest that many Vietnamese films reaching the 'hundred billion' mark are due to less demanding audiences however the success of these films reflects a growing appreciation for local content and the evolving tastes of viewers.

From a positive perspective, the increasing number of Vietnamese films achieving high revenues reflects a change in the entertainment habits of audiences and serves as evidence of both economic development and the growth of the film industry.

As living standards rise, the demand for entertainment naturally increases, audiences are willing to spend money on tickets to enjoy films on the big screen.

Similarly, the box office success of Vietnamese films will boost confidence among both viewers and producers regarding the domestic film market. Film crews and directors will find it easier to attract additional investment, leading to larger budgets for producing higher-quality films. This not only contributes to raising the overall standard of Vietnamese cinema but also motivates many young filmmakers to boldly explore more daring ideas.

As of February 25, Nhà Gia Tiên by Huỳnh Lập has grossed over VNĐ114 billion (US$4.46 million). The film continues to top the daily revenue charts of Box Office Vietnam and shows no signs of slowing down yet in the race at the box office. VNS