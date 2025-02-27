Ecotourism in Đắc Nông emphasises biodiversity conservation, local economic development 

Đắk Nông — Đắk Nông Province emphasises the importance of ecotourism in Tà Đùng National Park, highlighting its role in biodiversity conservation and promoting local economic development.

Tà Đùng National Park is not only a natural treasure but also a cultural convergence point for more than 40 ethnic groups in Đắk Nông Province.

This was affirmed by Khương Thanh Long, director of Tà Đùng National Park, regarding the role and importance of the park at the Ecotourism, Recreation, and Leisure Workshop organised by the park in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Việt Nam, held on February 25 in Đắk Nông.

The workshop is part of the project "Integrated Sustainable Landscape Management through a Sustainable Non-Deforestation Territorial Approach" in Lâm Đồng and Đắk Nông provinces, funded by the European Union (EU) and implemented by UNDP.

It was organised to consult stakeholders, including government agencies, provincial and district-level managers, scientific and international organisations, and local communities, to build responsible ecotourism development opportunities at Tà Đùng National Park.

Đỗ Trọng Hoàn, project management officer at UNDP, stated that UNDP will support Tà Đùng National Park in developing a high-quality tourism development proposal based on the region's unique natural resources and cultural heritage.

Ecotourism, recreation, and leisure activities at Tà Đùng National Park aim to improve the local people's livelihoods and contribute to the sustainable development goals of Đắk Nông Province.

UNDP will accompany Đắk Nông Province and Tà Đùng National Park on this journey to achieve these goals.

Located in Đắk Nông Province, Tà Đùng National Park was established in 2018.

The park currently covers an area of approximately 19,875 hectares, including 19,724 hectares of special-use forest and 111.8 hectares of production forest.

Positioned at the intersection of the Central Highlands and Southeastern Việt Nam, Tà Đùng National Park boasts diverse and rich flora and fauna systems, playing a vital role in conserving endemic genetic resources and protecting the ecological environment.

The park is not only an essential area for biodiversity conservation but also an ideal destination for ecotourism activities such as trekking, wildlife observation, and exploring spectacular waterfalls like Sun Waterfall and Seven-Tier Waterfall.

Tà Đùng Lake is often referred to as the "Hạ Long Bay of the Central Highlands."

The buffer zone of the park also holds significant cultural value, preserving the distinctive cultural identities of nearly 40 ethnic groups.

Migrant communities from northern Việt Nam have brought their unique cultural characteristics, creating a "Northwest within the Central Highlands."

Despite its enormous potential, ecotourism activities in the park have not yet been effectively exploited.

The ecotourism, recreation, and leisure development proposal for Tà Đùng National Park, once approved, will serve as an essential legal basis for the park to implement sustainable tourism activities and forest environmental service payment models.

This will enhance the value of forest services and reduce the pressure of unsustainable forest resource exploitation.

The project "Integrated Sustainable Landscape Management through a Sustainable Non-Deforestation Territorial Approach" in Lâm Đồng and Đắk Nông provinces is being implemented from 2022 to 2026 with a budget of 5 million euros funded by the European Union.

The project's goal is to strengthen ecosystems, including reducing deforestation and natural forest degradation, protecting biodiversity, restoring priority ecosystems, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving the livelihoods of vulnerable groups, including ethnic minorities and women, and enhancing sustainability in production and agricultural product quality. - VNS