Home Life & Style

Ramuwan festival: Unique cultural practice of Chăm people in Bình Thuận

February 28, 2025 - 12:33
The festival begins with its most significant ritual: the grave-visiting ceremony, where families pay tribute to their ancestors at Chăm cemeteries.
Ramuwan festival is the biggest festival for the Chăm community in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS Photo

BÌNH THUẬN — From 26th to 28th February annually, the Chăm Bà Ni ethnic people in Bình Thuận Province celebrates Ramuwan, the centuries-old traditional New Year festival of the community.

The festival begins with its most significant ritual: the grave-visiting ceremony, where families pay tribute to their ancestors at Chăm cemeteries. This ritual has been passed down through generations as a sacred tradition.

In the past, Ramuwan was mainly an occasion for Chăm people living far from home to reunite with their families, and pay homage to ancestors. However, today, the festival has drawn increasing interest from tourists, cultural researchers, and photographers.

To support the local community and visitors, the Chairman of the Bình Thuận Provincial People’s Committee has directed local authorities to ensure a joyful and safe Ramuwan festival, while preserving its cultural value. — VNA/VNS

Society

Exploring Chăm mosques in An Giang

The Chăm ethnic community has built beautiful mosques along the riverbanks, which serve not only as places of worship but also as venues for community cultural activities and for learning Chăm script and the Quran.

Life & Style

Blind box fever

Blind boxes have recently become a phenomenon in Việt Nam, attracting people of all ages. In 2024 alone, blind box sales reached nearly US$6 million, according to Metric, an e-commerce data platform. As the blind box craze grows, it’s key to enjoy the thrill without going overboard.
Life & Style

Central city’s museum calls for exhibit donations

The central city’s museum has been calling for donations of documents, exhibits and documents related to the history and development of the city and Quảng Nam Province, ready to introduce them to the public on the occasion of the newly decorated museum re-opening March 28.

