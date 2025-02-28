Ramuwan festival: Unique cultural practice of Chăm people in Bình Thuận

BÌNH THUẬN — From 26th to 28th February annually, the Chăm Bà Ni ethnic people in Bình Thuận Province celebrates Ramuwan, the centuries-old traditional New Year festival of the community.

The festival begins with its most significant ritual: the grave-visiting ceremony, where families pay tribute to their ancestors at Chăm cemeteries. This ritual has been passed down through generations as a sacred tradition.

In the past, Ramuwan was mainly an occasion for Chăm people living far from home to reunite with their families, and pay homage to ancestors. However, today, the festival has drawn increasing interest from tourists, cultural researchers, and photographers.

To support the local community and visitors, the Chairman of the Bình Thuận Provincial People’s Committee has directed local authorities to ensure a joyful and safe Ramuwan festival, while preserving its cultural value. — VNA/VNS