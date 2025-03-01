Politics & Law
A special companion

March 01, 2025 - 16:01
Fashion designer Nguyễn Hà Mai has a special companion on her trekking journeys – her dog, Chopper. Together, they’ve conquered 12 mountains in Việt Nam, with more peaks ahead. Let’s meet them and discover what makes Chopper so special!

Blind box fever

Blind boxes have recently become a phenomenon in Việt Nam, attracting people of all ages. In 2024 alone, blind box sales reached nearly US$6 million, according to Metric, an e-commerce data platform. As the blind box craze grows, it’s key to enjoy the thrill without going overboard.
Central city’s museum calls for exhibit donations

The central city’s museum has been calling for donations of documents, exhibits and documents related to the history and development of the city and Quảng Nam Province, ready to introduce them to the public on the occasion of the newly decorated museum re-opening March 28.

