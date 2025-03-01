Fashion designer Nguyễn Hà Mai has a special companion on her trekking journeys – her dog, Chopper. Together, they’ve conquered 12 mountains in Việt Nam, with more peaks ahead. Let’s meet them and discover what makes Chopper so special!
As 2025 begins, Vietnamese cinema is showing positive signs in terms of revenue. In just the first two months, four Vietnamese films have exceeded VNĐ100 billion in ticket sales, with some achieving this milestone in less than a week.
Blind boxes have recently become a phenomenon in Việt Nam, attracting people of all ages. In 2024 alone, blind box sales reached nearly US$6 million, according to Metric, an e-commerce data platform. As the blind box craze grows, it’s key to enjoy the thrill without going overboard.
The central city’s museum has been calling for donations of documents, exhibits and documents related to the history and development of the city and Quảng Nam Province, ready to introduce them to the public on the occasion of the newly decorated museum re-opening March 28.