Home Life & Style

HCM City to host 3rd Bánh Mì Festival

March 03, 2025 - 10:36
The 3rd Việt Nam Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich) Festival will take place from March 21-24 in HCM City.
A giant bánh mì model was on display at the Việt Nam Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich) Festival held in HCM City last year. — VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The 3rd Việt Nam Bánh Mì (Vietnamese Sandwich) Festival will take place from March 21-24 in HCM City.

The annual event will feature 150-180 booths from domestic and foreign bakeries, restaurants and food suppliers.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, Nguyễn Thị Khánh, chairwoman of the HCM City Tourism Association, the event’s organiser, said that the event themed, “Global flavours – Spreading the world wide”, is aimed at promoting bánh mì to the world.

Australia’s Sydney Tourism Association will bring a delegation of 18 businesses to HCM City to participate in the festival, Khánh said.

The festival will offer a wide range of activities, including cultural exchanges, and an exhibition on the history and development of bánh mì.

Visitors will have a chance to discover the perfect combination of bánh mì and coffee and learn about how to make bánh mì at the event.

There will be a special buffet with a wide variety of Vietnamese bánh mì and bread from many countries, combined with Vietnamese coffee and a variety of other foods and drinks.

Food safety is the top priority during the event, she said.

The organiser will coordinate with the city’s Department of Food Safety to strictly implement food safety and hygiene guidance and inspection during the four-day event, she said.

A record for 100 types of fillings and toppings in a bánh mì will be set at the festival.

The event at Lê Văn Tám Park in the city’s District 1 is expected to attract more than 150,000 domestic and foreign visitors. — VNS

Bánh Mì Festival Vietnamese Sandwich bánh mì

