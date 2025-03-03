Young director leverages AI to revive traditional arts

HCM CITY — Passionate about both cinema and emerging technology, young director Phạm Vĩnh Khương is making waves with his innovative approach to integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the arts.

His latest music video (MV), Chèo mở lái ra (Chèo row the boat), a modern interpretation of an ancient Chèo (Vietnamese traditional opera) melody released for the Lunar New Year, utilises AI to recreate historical and cultural imagery, offering viewers a fresh and engaging perspective on this centuries-old Vietnamese art form.

Born in 1992 in HCM City, Khương has dedicated himself to blending technology with artistic expression. Prior to Chèo mở lái ra, he gained recognition for projects like Bức Tranh Đại Việt (The Painting of Great Việt Nam), which celebrates Vietnam’s cultural and historical heritage, and Mắt Bão (Eye of the Storm), an AI-driven music video dedicated to flood-affected communities. His latest release, Pink Cat Dance, is a fully AI-generated 3D animated MV.

He has over 10 years of experience in shooting, designing, and editing videos solely using a phone, and only recently begun using artificial intelligence.

According to Khương, AI is transforming filmmaking by streamlining scriptwriting, sound design, and post-production. While AI tools eliminate the need for traditional filming and editing, creators must master the art of precise instruction, what he humorously calls "learning to write essays for AI", to bring their artistic visions to life.

By harnessing AI, Khương has optimised production efficiency, cutting costs and time while maintaining high-quality visuals. However, his mission goes beyond technology. Passionate about cultural preservation, he seeks to modernise Chèo singing and make it more accessible, particularly to younger audiences.

The AI-powered MV not only restores historical visuals but also incorporates rare military archival footage related to Cheo, weaving historical narratives into its storytelling. Notably, AI has also enabled a seamless fusion of traditional Chèo music with epic orchestral elements, creating a dynamic and immersive listening experience.

With Chèo mở lái ra and other AI-driven projects, Phạm Vĩnh Khương is pioneering a new path in cultural preservation: bringing traditional Vietnamese arts closer to contemporary audiences while showcasing the creative potential of emerging technologies.

In recent years, AI has been increasingly applied in the global entertainment industry, supporting artists in creating impressive works. Following this trend, Vietnamese singers are investing more in music videos that utilise AI, hoping to capture public attention.

For example, renowned singer Hà Trần incorporated AI-generated landscape photos and artwork in her album Những Con Sông Ngón Tay (Finger Rivers). She noted that these artificial images, soft and gentle, perfectly align with the album’s meaning and message.

However, some viewers pointed out issues, such as lag in the mouth movements syncing with lyrics and stiffness in the AI-generated singer’s face, making it appear less lifelike. Dynamic scenes were also flawed, with blurry quality and distorted body proportions. — VNS