Home Life & Style

Ancient town to host international choir competition

March 02, 2025 - 09:38
The event, on April 9-13, will feature 29 choirs from nine countries with around 1,000 artists performing.
A performance of a local art troupe at a previous International Việt Nam Choir Competition.

HỘI AN — The ancient town of Hội An, in cooperation with Germany's Interkultur, the largest choral competition in the world, will organise the 8th International Việt Nam Choir Competition.

The event, on April 9-13, will feature 29 choirs from nine countries with around 1,000 artists performing.

The city’s information and culture centre said the event would be held with different categories along with a series of cultural and musical performances during the schedule.

International artists would join choral performances at public sites with other music and folk art exchanges by local troupes in Hội An.

Hội An – the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site – has hosted such largest international choir competitions since 2011.

In 2023, Slovakia’s Cantica Collegium musicum choir team won the Grand Prize.

The most favourite tourism hub welcomed 4.4 million visitors, of which 3.5 million were foreigners, in 2024. VNS

