Preventing arthritis lies in meniscus preservation

Dr. Andres Sosa*

For decades, the go-to solution for meniscus injuries has been removal, trimming or excising the damaged tissue, to provide temporary relief. While this approach may seem effective in the short term, it comes at a steep price: a significantly increased risk of cartilage deterioration and, ultimately, knee osteoarthritis.

Today, modern orthopaedic science tells a different story. The meniscus is not just a cushion, it is an essential structure that protects the knee joint from excessive wear and tear. Preserving it is crucial for long-term joint health. That is why leading orthopaedic surgeons worldwide, including here in Việt Nam, are prioritising meniscus repair over removal whenever possible.

Why does the meniscus matter so much?

The meniscus acts as a shock absorber, reducing joint stress and distributing forces evenly across the knee. But its role goes far beyond mechanics - it also plays a critical part in cartilage nutrition. The knee’s cartilage has no direct blood supply, relying instead on the meniscus to facilitate nutrient exchange through movement. When the meniscus is removed, this process is disrupted, accelerating cartilage breakdown and leading to early-onset arthritis.

The shift towards repair

With advancements in arthroscopic techniques and biologic healing agents, we now have the ability to repair the meniscus in many cases where it would have previously been removed. Even in early stages of osteoarthritis, preserving and restoring meniscal function has been shown to reduce pain, slow degeneration and improve long-term outcomes.

Meniscus repair allows the knee to maintain its natural biomechanics, minimizing joint friction and excessive loading. By restoring stability and shock absorption, we give our patients the best chance at avoiding painful, life-altering osteoarthritis down the road.

Why expats in Việt Nam should care

For foreign professionals, diplomats, and businessmen living or travelling in Việt Nam, knee injuries can be a major setback. Whether caused by sports, daily activity, or past surgeries, chronic knee pain can significantly impact quality of life, mobility, and performance. Many are unaware that cutting-edge meniscus-preserving surgery is available right here in Việt Nam - offering the same level of expertise as top international medical centres.

At FMP, we specialise in the latest minimally invasive meniscus repair techniques, ensuring faster recovery times, less pain, and better long-term knee function. As the leading orthopaedic centre for the expat community, we provide world-class care in a familiar, patient-focused environment, because when it comes to your health, only the best will do.

What should you do if you have knee pain?

If you’re experiencing knee discomfort - clicking, swelling, locking or pain that worsens with movement - it could be a meniscus issue. Don’t wait until arthritis sets in. The earlier we diagnose and address meniscal damage, the better the chances of preserving your knee for years to come.

If knee pain is affecting your life, don't settle for outdated solutions.

