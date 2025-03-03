Huế City, Korean partners to promote tourism links

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — Central-run city Huế is seeking cooperation opportunities with South Korean partners in launching an air route connecting Huế and Korea (Incheon and Phú Bài Airports) as well as boosting tourism service-related art performances, urban traffic development, arts training and turning it into a sports and ‘smart city’.

The city authorities said Huế and partners had discussions and site visits during the working trip with partners in Korea for opening up possible tourism attractive events and cultural exchanges between it and Korea.

In sessions with the Korea Association of Travel Agents (KATA) and the Korea Railroad Research Institute, the city expected that more positive development chances in tourism, with the possibility of an urban railway integrated with current traffic infrastructure.

Korean partners said that they wish to complete more surveys in Huế City for proposals in the future’s development plans.

Interpark Triple Corp also introduced a tourism-entertainment service – the Inspire, a solution of art performance and cuisine experience in Seoul, Korea – in the meeting with Huế City, and it would promote tourism product and service in the central tourism hub.

Chief of the city’s secretariat, Trần Hữu Thùy Giang, in a visit to the Nanta Show, a world famous art performance, proposed a regular show in Huế City, along with offering training programmes for local artists.

The city also invited Nanta Show organisers to join the National Tourism Year that will be held by Huế City in 2025.

Huế also discussed with representative office of the national flag-carrier, Vietnam Airlines and top Korean tourism agencies in promoting an air service between Korea and Huế City as well as offering more package tour services for Korean visiting Huế City.

In the past years, Huế and the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) also had co-operated in ‘smart' city development project with a total fund of US$14.8 million.

Huế City, which hosted 3.9 million tourists in 2024, including 1.45 million foreigners, is predicting it will welcome between 4.8 million to 5 million visitors in 2025.

Korean tourists are among top ten largest international travel markets – Taiwan, China, Thailand, the US, Malaysia, France, the UK, Germany and Spain – visiting.

A second terminal has been put into operation at the city’s International Phú Bài Airport, with a capacity of hosting five million passengers per year.

Local airlines including Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines, Vietjet Air and Bamboo Airways are operating domestic routes from Huế to Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Phú Quốc and Đà Lạt.

Meanwhile, Vietnam Airlines, Thai Airways, Japan Airlines and China Airlines, are operating services from Huế to Bangkok, Thailand, Bali in Indonesia, Beijing in China, Osaka in Japan and Taipei, Taiwan.

The province has been working with local airlines in promoting more international flights linking Huế with the Middle East, Thailand, Australia, Japan and China. — VNS