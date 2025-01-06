Celebration to mark liberation of southeast province 50 years ago attended by Party chief

BÌNH PHƯỚC – Party General Secretary Tô Lâm attended a ceremony held in Bình Phước Province on Sunday to mark the 50th anniversary of the liberation of the erstwhile Phước Long Province.

In the South’s resistance war against the US, Phước Long was the first province to be liberated, a victory that gave confidence to the country’s army and people to continue striving on the battlefield and supplying the front, eventually enabling the liberation of the south and national reunification in the spring of 1975.

After the reunification, Phước Long, Bình Dương and Bình Long provinces were merged into Sông Bé Province in 1976.

Sông Bé was then separated into Bình Dương and Bình Phước provinces in 1996.

Speaking at the ceremony, Lâm said in the spirit of the Phước Long victory, the Party Committee, the government and people of Bình Phước Province have made efforts and achieved comprehensive results in all fields.

The province’s economy grew at 9.32 per cent last year, the highest in the southeastern region and 11th highest in the country, and growth is expected to average 9.4 per cent in 2021-25, he said.

All-round modern infrastructure is being built, culture and society have seen positive changes, social security and the material and spiritual lives of people have improved and political stability, national security, social order, and safety have been secured, he said.

These are important premises for Bình Phước to target becoming a modern, effective and sustainable industrial province by 2030 and an attractive destination in the southeast region, he said.

He said the Phước Long victory is an immortal epic, a spiritual motivation, and a great lesson in the strength of a people's solidarity and the country’s spirit of creativity and self-reliance.

He believed that the Party Committee, government and people of Bình Phước would continue to promote revolutionary traditions, overcome difficulties and challenges, exploit potentials and strengths, mobilise all resources, and constantly strive to build the province into one with political stability, economic wealth, impregnable security, and modernity.

On the occasion, he awarded the Labour Order, first class, to the Party Committee, government and people of Phước Long Town. – VNS