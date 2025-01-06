Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Education ministry issues key Five-year-old Child Development Standards

January 06, 2025 - 07:50
It consists of key standards and indicators that serve as the guidelines for the comprehensive development of pre-school children.
Pre-school children during a creative sculpting activity at Song Mai Kindergarten in Bắc Giang Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Danh Lam

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) recently issued the Five-year-old Child Development Standards, which focuses on six key areas of physical development, emotional and social development, language and communication, cognition, aesthetic appreciation and access to learning.

It consists of key standards and indicators that serve as the guideline for the comprehensive development of pre-school children.

Five-year-old children are defined in the document as children aged 60 to 71 months and 29 days.

Specifically, in terms of physical development, the evaluation criteria include the child’s physical health and motor skills, nutritional, hygiene and safety understanding and practices.

They should have the physical fitness to participate in normal activities and to adapt to the changes in physical activities and the environment.

In addition to fine motor skills, they should have healthy eating habits, basic hygiene routines and safety skills.

In terms of emotional and social development, the child’s development is evaluated based on their self-awareness and social relationship skills.

They are aware and can express their attitudes, manage their emotions and demonstrate responsibility towards others.

They should have appropriate interactions with other people and with their surroundings, while showing honesty in communication with others.

In terms of language and communication, their basic skills are measured through their ability to listen and understand as well as convey their thoughts, which readies them to learn how to read and write.

In terms of cognition, the standards and indicators include understanding and thinking skills, applying basic knowledge and skills to solve simple problems in daily life.

They should also be able to perform tasks related to numbers, counting, measuring, presenting results, identifying shapes and patterns, as well as spatial and temporal indications. They should have an understanding of scientific exploration and appropriate skills to use digital technology.

Regarding aesthetic appreciation, a child’s competency is assessed based on their appreciation of aesthetics and using art as a means to express their emotions, understanding and creativity.

The standards and indicators in this aspect highlight their ideas and emotions in artistic activities and creative application.

In terms of learning, they should have basic foundations for sustainable learning abilities at older ages, such as autonomy in learning and the ability to solve simple problems in daily life. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Society

Việt Nam closely monitoring pneumonia outbreaks in China

The Department of Preventive Medicine stated that it would continue closely monitoring the outbreak caused by the virus in China, collaborate closely with the WHO and the IHR focal point in China to update information, and proactively provide accurate, comprehensive information
Society

Văn Yên district recognised as new-style rural area

National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn on January 4 attended a ceremony announcing the Prime Minister’s decision on recognising Văn Yên district of Yên Bái province to meet criteria of a new-style rural area in 2024 and receiving a second-class Labour Order.
Society

Đà Nẵng looks to attract 11.9 million tourists in 2025

Lodging facilities in the central coastal city of Đà Nẵng are set to serve 11.9 million tourists, including 4.8 million foreigners, in 2025, annual increases of 10 per cent and 17 per cent respectively, heard at a recent conference on the local tourism development plan this year.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom