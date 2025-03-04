Private drama troupe celebrates 15th birthday

rama Troupe

HCM CITY — Artists from the HCM City-based private drama troupe Hoàng Thái Thanh are working on a series of new plays to celebrate the 15th anniversary of its birthday.

These shows feature social issues that the theatre is famous for.

Southern culture and lifestyle are also highlighted.

“Our artists offer drama in the style of the South. We have worked to bring a lively taste of Vietnamese drama to young audiences,” said the theatre’s co-founder, producer and director Ái Như in an interview with local media.

Như and her friend, Meritorious Artist Thành Hội, opened Hoàng Thái Thanh Drama Troupe in 2010.

The theatre features 20 professional artists, including young talents Hoàng Vân Anh, Nguyễn Long, Tuyết Mai and Quốc Thịnh.

It offers shows staged especially for young people. Its performances provide children and youngsters with new concepts and techniques in drama.

Như and her staff have worked on 60 plays on different topics. Many of them feature southern farmers and their challenges in daily life.

Highlighted works include Lạc Ở Đáy Sông (Lost in the River) and Lồng Sắt (The Cage), both produced by Như.

The two works feature urban women in a modern market economy who have different difficulties and opportunities to be free to work, talk, share and love.

Another is Nửa Đời Hương Phấn (The Flavour), a new version of a popular cải lương (reformed opera) play by late scriptwriters Hà Triều and Hoa Phượng, leading theatre artists from South Việt Nam in the 1950s-60s.

The musical features love and betrayal.

It was a phenomenon after its debut by the Thanh Minh and Thanh Nga Troupe in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) in 1957.

The play is recognised as a Vietnamese version of La Dame aux Camélias (The Lady with the Camellias), commonly known as Camille, a novel Alexandre Dumas first published in 1848, and subsequently adapted by the author for the stage.

In the drama version, director Như and her artists worked to renew a very old story while offering lessons about love and life.

“My actors have to learn about Southern history and culture before working on a new project. This helped to breathe life into the drama,” said Như, who has more than 40 years in the industry.

According to Như, quality drama performances provide young audiences with wonderful insights about their history, traditional culture and theatre. “I believe that children need to be educated with the love of theatre. I’m working to bring Vietnamese drama closer to youngsters,” she said.

New shows by Hoàng Thái Thanh Drama Stage will be staged at 8pm on the weekend, starting on March 8, at 139 Bắc Hải Street, District 10. Tickets are from VNĐ60,000 (US$2.5) to VNĐ300,000 ($25) each at the box office.— VNS