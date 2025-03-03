Japan – Việt Nam fest to open in HCM City this weekend

HCM CITY – The tenth Japan – Việt Nam Festival will open on March 8 and 9 at September 23 Park in HCM City’s District 1.

The annual event aims to promote cultural exchange, trade, cuisine and tourism, and improve friendship and understanding between the two countries.

The highlight of this year’s festival will be a cycling parade on the morning of March 8, attracting Vietnamese and Japanese participants.

The parade will start from Ba Son Metro Station in District 1 and finish at September 23 Park.

Lê Trường Duy, deputy director of the city Department of Foreign Affairs, said the parade not only delivers the message of Việt Nam and Japan friendship but also raises the public’s awareness of environmental protection, calling on using bicycles and the metro for daily activities.

The Japan Music Show will feature rapper Quang Hùng MasterD and singer Mỹ Mỹ from Việt Nam, and Psychic Fever from Exile Tribe from Japan.

Psychic Fever from Exile Tribe is a seven-member group consisting of vocal, rap, and beatbox performers who debuted in 2022. The band mostly performs activities in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Việt Nam.

In addition, the festival will offer a wide series of cultural and sports activities introduced by artists from both countries.

It will feature the Bon Odori dance to honour the spirits of the ancestors, and the Yosakoi dance to perform at festivals and events.

Vietnamese and Japanese students will recreate the Shodo Performance Koshien, a calligraphy competition in Ehime Prefecture, Japan.

The event will showcase Japanese martial arts, including Kendo, Judo, Aikido, Karate, Katori Shinto Ryu, and Sumo.

The festival will also offer a live breakdance performance, featuring Bboy Raw02 (Hà Thanh Tùng), Bbgirl Tinie Rawk (Nguyễn Thị Hồng Trâm) and Bboy K6 (Lục Đỗ Tân Khoa) from Việt Nam Breaking Team and Ayumi from Japan Olympic Team, alongside Japanese DJ Rinoka, who set a Guinness World Record as the World’s youngest female club DJ when she was 6 years and 155 days old.

The festival will include stalls showcasing Japanese street food, healthcare products, appliances, and cultural products such as manga and dolls.

Visitors can have a fun day at a snow area and game zone at the event.

Last year, the Japan – Việt Nam Festival attracted more than 420,000 visitors. – VNS