Home Life & Style

New dimension for Đông Hồ paintings

March 03, 2025 - 17:49
Four senior students from Hà Nội Architectural University have launched a project to transform figures from traditional Đông Hồ paintings into decorative objects for interior design and souvenirs. The project recently won second prize at a national student start-up contest. Let’s take a closer look at their work!

Life & Style

A special companion

Fashion designer Nguyễn Hà Mai has a special companion on her trekking journeys – her dog, Chopper. Together, they’ve conquered 12 mountains in Việt Nam, with more peaks ahead. Let’s meet them and discover what makes Chopper so special!
Life & Style

First AI-generated film honours healthcare sector

Việt Nam's first AI-generated theatrical film, Áo Trắng Sau Đêm Trắng (White Blouses after Sleepless Nights), highlights the dedication and sacrifices of health workers, featuring real-life inspired stories that celebrate their invaluable contributions.
Life & Style

Artist Ngọc Linh displays artworks at age of 95

The paintings at the exhibition are highlights from his long and distinguished career with a diverse theme focusing on daily life of ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region, landscapes, sketches, cinema posters and a set of seven sơn mài (lacquer) paintings.

