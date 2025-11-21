Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

ESG remains a focus for Việt Nam's electronics sector

November 21, 2025 - 16:03
The Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA) chaired a seminar titled “Building a Sustainable ESG Supply Chain – From Theory to Practice” on Thursday during the Vietnam International Exhibition on Electronic Components and Smart Manufacturing (GEIMS 2025) in Hà Nội.

 

Workers at an electronic factory in Bắc Ninh Province. VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — ESG is the pathway for Việt Nam’s electronics industry to climb higher in the global value chain. It is not just a global trend; it is the key to elevating the industry’s position and transforming Việt Nam into a strategic production centre. 

Đỗ Thị Thúy Hương, Vice Chair of the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries and Executive Committee Member of Vietnam Electronic Industries Association (VEIA) made the statement at a seminar titled 'Building a Sustainable ESG Supply Chain – From Theory to Practice' on Thursday during the Vietnam International Exhibition on Electronic Components and Smart Manufacturing (GEIMS 2025) in Hà Nội.

The event aimed to present practical solutions, success stories and concrete action strategies to help enterprises move from commitment to implementation and from 'compliance' to 'leadership' in their environmental, social and governance (ESG) journey in Việt Nam.

Deputy General Director of Hanel PT Trần Đức Tùng said that green production and environmental protection have been embedded in the company’s philosophy since its founding. ESG, he said, is a core goal of Hanel PT and a foundation for sustainable development. Over time, it has become both a guiding principle and an integral part of the firm’s culture.

“Investing in ESG is a measure of cultural depth, leadership capacity and the long-term future of the business. Without investing in ESG, enterprises cannot go far. They need to improve governance, optimise processes and streamline systems to compensate for ESG-related expenses,” Tùng said.

Phạm Văn Đồng, Director of IPQ International Productivity and Quality Consulting Co Ltd noted that many still perceive ESG as an additional cost. However, with global organisations and governments converging on ESG standards, as well as Việt Nam commitments to net zero by 2050, it is no longer something enterprises can work around.

“Customers and supply chains are now embedding ESG requirements directly into contracts, order conditions and procurement rules. This creates cost pressures and adds significant burdens for enterprises. But for businesses with a strong strategy and the right support, ESG implementation will certainly lead to a better future,” Đồng said.

Opportunities

Việt Nam’s electronics sector has firmly established itself as one of the pillars of national economic growth, accounting for more than 30 per cent of industrial export turnover. This role not only enables Vietnamese electronics firms to take part more deeply in global value chains, but also contributes to the national net zero 2050 commitment.

According to Hương, the Vietnamese electronics industry is emerging as a trusted partner on the global technology map. 

Member companies expect VEIA to take the lead in guiding ESG implementation that aligns with industry needs and supports engagement with multinational corporations, many of which are now requesting a domestic ESG standard for Việt Nam’s electronics sector.

“With a clear message that ESG can only succeed when industry organisations and supply chains move together, VEIA has identified ESG support as a strategic mission. We want ESG to stop being seen as a cost and instead become a core driver of growth for Vietnamese enterprises,” Hương said.

She said that VEIA is currently working with research institutes, international organisations and member companies to develop an ESG Handbook for the electronics sector — creating a practical ESG framework suited to Vietnamese enterprises. The association is also promoting standardisation in environmental management, chemical handling and social responsibility, with the goal of making Việt Nam a destination for green, sustainable supply chains.

"VEIA believes that when enterprises are strong, the nation is strong. When supply chains are sustainable, the electronics industry will be sustainable,” Hương said. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Economy

Digital promotions reshape Việt Nam’s e-commerce race

Vietnam E-commerce Association (Vecom) reported that about 70 per cent of Vietnamese consumers now shop online regularly, with annual growth of 22–27 per cent. This surge is expanding demand for essential goods alongside traditional best-sellers such as fashion, electronics and cosmetics.
Economy

Car safety seat market for children booming

The move is seen as an important step in raising awareness about road safety for children, and it has also created a strong boost for companies selling safety equipment in cars, particularly for specialised child seats.
Economy

Automakers race toward fierce competition as sector shifts gears

According to the latest figures from the Department of Customs, Việt Nam imported 16,343 cars in October. Although this represents a 5.5 per cent drop from the previous month, total imports over the first 10 months reached 171,364 units, up 20 per cent year on year. Import turnover neared US$4 billion, the highest level in the past three years.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom