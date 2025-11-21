Politics & Law
Home Economy

Digital promotions reshape Việt Nam’s e-commerce race

November 21, 2025 - 15:08
Vietnam E-commerce Association (Vecom) reported that about 70 per cent of Vietnamese consumers now shop online regularly, with annual growth of 22–27 per cent. This surge is expanding demand for essential goods alongside traditional best-sellers such as fashion, electronics and cosmetics.
A shopper buys goods online. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The year-end period remains a peak season for retail, but this year’s standout trend is the shift towards technology-driven operations and data-based promotions. Instead of relying on broad discounts, e-commerce platforms are deploying digital promotion infrastructure that personalises incentives through real-time algorithms.

Metric forecast that Việt Nam’s e-commerce market will reach around VNĐ105 trillion (nearly US$4 billion) in the fourth quarter of this year, with some 1.1 billion products sold. Major sales campaigns – November 11, December 12, and New Year events – continue to drive demand, supported by investments in livestreaming, flash sales and faster delivery services.

Experts say the market is transitioning from subsidy-driven growth to competition in quality, efficiency and consumer trust. Promotions, once broad and generic, are now shaped by behavioural data, search history, location and spending habits. This year’s peak season marks the full-scale operation of Việt Nam’s digital promotion infrastructure, which helps reduce unnecessary costs and curb artificial discounts.

Lại Việt Anh, Vice Director of the Vietnam E-commerce and Digital Economy Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade said the trend reflects market maturity, noting that trust remains the sector’s biggest challenge. Digital promotion systems improve transparency, protect genuine products and limit fraud.

During National E-commerce Week, strict seller and product screening was applied to ensure safety and confidence for consumers. Lazada invested around VNĐ700 billion ($25 million) in its November 11 campaign, demonstrating intensified competition.

Platforms are also applying AI-based systems to detect abnormal price changes, unusual promotional patterns or negative feedback. Competition now spans logistics, payments, content and service quality. Many platforms have expanded rapid delivery networks, return centres and brand authentication tools, as Vietnamese consumers increasingly demand transparency and reliable after-sales support.

TikTok Shop continues to grow content-driven commerce, with livestreaming providing an experience close to in-person shopping. According to the platform, buyers now seek not only products but also trust and community-based reassurance.

Analysts note that post-purchase experience is becoming a decisive factor. Failed deliveries or inaccurate product descriptions can significantly reduce future conversions. Digital promotions have therefore become a measure of operational capacity and brand credibility.

Việt Nam aims for e-commerce to make up 15–20 per cent of total retail sales by 2030. Achieving this requires strong coordination among regulators, platforms and businesses. As trust strengthens, digital promotions will evolve into a permanent feature of a more transparent, value-focused market, marking a shift from growth in numbers to growth in quality. — VNS

