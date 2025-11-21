Vietjet expands Hiroshima–Hà Nội flights ahead of year-end holiday

HCM CITY — In celebration of the year-end holiday season, Vietjet has increased the frequency of its Hiroshima–Hà Nội route to four return flights per week, effective from December 20.

The airline is also offering a range of attractive promotions for both local travellers and international tourists, aiming to make holiday travel more convenient and affordable.

From November 24 to November 30, Vietjet will provide passengers millions of Economy tickets for zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees), along with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage.

The airline’s regular promotions are continuing as well, including up to 20 per cent off SkyBoss and Business class tickets on the second and 20th of each month, plus monthly double-day offers.

With 10 routes connecting major Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Hiroshima, Vietjet’s total flights between Việt Nam and Japan will increase to 70 return flights per week.

This expansion strengthens ties between the two countries, fostering cultural and economic exchange. — VNS