Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Economy

Vietjet expands Hiroshima–Hà Nội flights ahead of year-end holiday

November 21, 2025 - 13:12
From November 24 to November 30, Vietjet will provide passengers millions of Economy tickets for zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees), along with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage.

 

Japanese passengers celebrate a Vietjet flight with a group photo.— Photo courtesy of Vietjet

HCM CITY — In celebration of the year-end holiday season, Vietjet has increased the frequency of its Hiroshima–Hà Nội route to four return flights per week, effective from December 20.

The airline is also offering a range of attractive promotions for both local travellers and international tourists, aiming to make holiday travel more convenient and affordable.

From November 24 to November 30, Vietjet will provide passengers millions of Economy tickets for zero đồng (excluding taxes and fees), along with an additional 20kg of free checked baggage.

The airline’s regular promotions are continuing as well, including up to 20 per cent off SkyBoss and Business class tickets on the second and 20th of each month, plus monthly double-day offers. 

With 10 routes connecting major Japanese cities such as Tokyo, Osaka, Nagoya, Fukuoka and Hiroshima, Vietjet’s total flights between Việt Nam and Japan will increase to 70 return flights per week. 

This expansion strengthens ties between the two countries, fostering cultural and economic exchange. — VNS

Vietjet Hiroshima–Hanoi route promotion

see also

More on this story

Economy

Car safety seat market for children booming

The move is seen as an important step in raising awareness about road safety for children, and it has also created a strong boost for companies selling safety equipment in cars, particularly for specialised child seats.
Economy

Automakers race toward fierce competition as sector shifts gears

According to the latest figures from the Department of Customs, Việt Nam imported 16,343 cars in October. Although this represents a 5.5 per cent drop from the previous month, total imports over the first 10 months reached 171,364 units, up 20 per cent year on year. Import turnover neared US$4 billion, the highest level in the past three years.

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom