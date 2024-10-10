Top leader attends Hà Nội's Liberation Day anniversary, highlights potential to drive growth

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary and State President Tô Lâm highlighted the potential to leverage the capital city’s historical and current strengths to drive growth in the region and the country in his remarks at celebrations to mark the 70th anniversary of Hà Nội's Liberation Day (October 10, 1954-2024) on Thursday,

“Looking back on the past 70 years, we continue to uphold our pride and appreciation towards our victories and achievements, and profoundly understand the invaluable worth of national freedom, independence, people’s happiness and peace and development,” said the top leader.

The historical moment of Hà Nội’s liberation from French colonisers seven decades ago is proof of national solidarity and aspiration for peace, a milestone in the city’s and Việt Nam’s course of development, he noted.

Today, Hà Nội is the nation's political and administrative centre, a major hub of culture, science, education, economy and international integration, and is one of the largest capital cities in the world.

The city’s economy has seen steady growth, reaching US$54 billion in 2023. Its GRDP (gross regional domestic product) remains higher than the national growth average, while its State budget revenue has always reached or exceeded targets.

In 2023, Hà Nội’s average income per capita stands at $6,348, while the poverty rate dropped to 0.03 per cent among 11 of the total 30 districts.

In addition to an elevated human development index and high-quality schools, Hà Nội also boasts great appeal for foreign tourists and investors, while maintaining extensive connections with other cities and countries across the globe.

With exceptional achievements and contributions in the past 70 years, Hà Nội has been awarded multiple accolades from the Party and the State, including the Gold Star Order, the Order of Hồ Chí Minh and the First-Class Independence Order as well as the titles of 'Heroic Capital' and 'Hero of the People’s Armed Forces'.

Hà Nội is the only city in the Asia-Pacific recognised as a 'City for Peace' by UNESCO. In 2019, it became the first Southeast Asian capital city to be included in the UN agency’s Creative Cities Network.

Top leader Tô Lâm urged Hà Nội to mobilise resources -- especially from the people -- for the rapid and sustainable development of the capital city, thereby creating a ripple effect to drive growth in the Red River Delta, the northern economic region and the entire country.

By improving its global connections, competitiveness and living standards, Hà Nội must achieve a level of development on par with other capital cities in the region and the world.

The city’s management must ensure a strong, united and transparent political system, with a modern and democratic administration that upholds proactivity and innovation.

Under the Party’s leadership and the nation’s spirit of self-reliance and independence, top leader Lâm said he firmly believes that Hà Nội will soon become a global model of a socialist capital city, leading the country into a new era of development.

Attending the ceremony as a historical witness of Hà Nội’s Liberation Day, former platoon leader of the Capital Regiment Nguyễn Thụ expressed pride and joy at the city’s and the country’s remarkable changes over the past seven decades.

He hoped that young people today will continue to respect the sacrifice of the older generations and make efforts to protect their homeland’s independence, sovereignty and prosperity.

Speaking at the event on behalf of Hà Nội’s young generation, Hà Nội Law University student Nguyễn Chi Phương pledged to follow the heroic traditions and directions of the city and the country by continuous efforts in studying, working and contributing to Việt Nam’s growth to stand shoulder to shoulder with the great powers of the world. — VNS