Hòa Minzy’s new music video goes viral, topping YouTube

HÀ NỘI — The music video Bắc Bling by singer Hòa Minzy has reached the number one trending spot on YouTube Music Việt Nam, just a day after being released, attracting over 5.6 million views.

The 30-year-old singer also revealed on her Facebook page that the video is now ranked in the top eleven most viewed videos worldwide, again within 24 hours. It stands at 42nd place in the global Music Trending chart and reached 21st in Music Trending in Australia and South Korea.

Bắc Bling is the biggest music project in Hòa Minzy's career to date, showcasing her deep love for her hometown – the northern province of Bắc Ninh. The music video blends traditional and modern music in a unique way and features special appearances by artists Xuân Hinh and Tuấn Cry.

It was filmed at famous locations in Bắc Ninh, such as the Dâu Pagoda, the Đô and Bà Chúa Kho Temples, the Phù Lãng pottery village, along with many other historical sites and scenic landscapes.

Another highlight of the video is the participation of nearly 300 local residents from Hòa Minzy's hometown. From elderly individuals, some of whom are nearly 90 years old, to young children, everyone contributed, creating an atmosphere rich in local culture and emotion in Bắc Bling.

Hòa Minzy's decision to launch her music project in her hometown reflects a strong connection to her roots and deep gratitude for the place where she was born and raised.

The title Bắc Bling combines Bắc Ninh with Bling. The artist said she received special approval from the leaders of Bắc Ninh province to use the term 'Bling' with a positive and modern connotation, aiming to fully express the spirit of the song.

She was also awarded a certificate of merit by Bắc Ninh authorities for her contributions to promoting the culture and tourism of her hometown.

Hòa Minzy, 30, whose real name is Nguyễn Thị Hòa, was the winner of the reality show Học Viện Ngôi Sao (Star Academy) in 2014. She is known for hits such as Rời Bỏ (Leaving), Không Thể Cùng Nhau Suốt Kiếp (Cannot Be Together for a Lifetime), Nếu Mai Này Xa Nhau (If We Are Apart Tomorrow) and Thị Mầu. — VNS