Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Art programme honouring áo dài opens at HCM City Book Street

March 04, 2025 - 16:17
An art programme to honour and promote traditional cultural values and the beauty and grace of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) is opening for the public at the HCM City Book Street in District 1.
HONOURING ÁO DÀI - Visitors view accessories for áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) at an art programme to honour áo dài opening at the HCM City Book Street in District 1 until March 7. Photo courtesy of Book Street Company

HCM CITY — An art programme to honour and promote traditional cultural values and the beauty and grace of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) is opening for the public at the HCM City Book Street in District 1.

The programme includes presentations of new áo dài collections for adults and kids.

The collections highlight topics of origin, heritage, and aspiration.

Dozens of photos and pictures of women in áo dài in different periods are on display, highlighting images of Queen Nam Phương, the last queen consort of Việt Nam, and her favourite áo dài designs.

The programme also shows documents and books describing the history of áo dài.

Talk shows on áo dài from the past to the present are being held, attracting famous áo dài designers Sĩ Hoàng, Võ Việt Chung, and Nguyễn Minh Công, as well as cultural researchers Quách Thu Nguyệt and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy.

The topics of restoring and promoting traditional silk-weaving villages are mentioned in the discussions as well.

A collection of accessories for áo dài is available at the event.

The programme includes tài tử music and folk contemporary music performances featuring artisan Dương Khang and singers Lưu Hiền Trinh and Satila Hồng Vinh.

The Chuồn Chuồn Giấy Drama Club will perform the historical play Công Chúa An Tư (Princess An Tư) on March 6. The play is based on a folk story about the tragic life of a princess during the Trần Dynasty (1225–1400) and has themes of love and betrayal.

The club will also host a discussion on the beauty of costumes for their performances.

Chuồn Chuồn Giấy Club was founded in 2012 by young artists Việt Trang, Thái Duy and Đông Hải. They separated in 2017 and reunited in 2023.

Their productions include historical dramas such as Thanh Xà Bạch Xà (The Legend of the Green Snake and White Snake) and Đám cưới (Wedding).

Artists from the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) Theatre, the city’s leading cải lương troupe, will present an extract from the historical play Dưới Cờ Tây Sơn (Heroes of Tây Sơn) on March 7.

The play is about the Tây Sơn force led by Nguyễn Huệ defeating an invasion army in the 18th century.

Visitors can visit the event at Nguyễn Văn Bình Street until March 7. — VNS

Related Stories

Life & Style

Festival honours áo dài

The second annual Ao Dai Festival taking place over the weekend in Hanoi enhancing people’s pride in the national long dress. Various activities were organised with thousands of Vietnamese and foreigners in downtown Hà Nội. People both men and women are encouraged to wear ao dai throughout October. So what are you waiting for? Time to dress to impress!

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Nghệ An Province’s eel dish is famous nationwide

Almost all visitors and travellers to Nghệ An Province in the central region, want to try the eel dishes, enjoying delicacies such as eel porridge, eel vermicelli soup, eel cooked with young banana and tofu, grilled eel wrapped up in wild betel (or lá lốt ) leaves, eel fried with chilli and lemongrass and deep-fried eel, said local Hồ Thị An.
Life & Style

New dimension for Đông Hồ paintings

Four senior students from Hà Nội Architectural University have launched a project to transform figures from traditional Đông Hồ paintings into decorative objects for interior design and souvenirs. The project recently won second prize at a national student start-up contest. Let’s take a closer look at their work!
Life & Style

Huế City, Korean partners to promote tourism links

The centrally-run city has been seeking co-operation opportunities with Korean partners in launching an air route connecting Huế and Korea (Incheon and Phú Bài Airports) as well as boosting tourism service-related art performances, urban traffic development, arts training, sports and on its way to becoming a ‘smart city’.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom