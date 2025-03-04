Art programme honouring áo dài opens at HCM City Book Street

HCM CITY — An art programme to honour and promote traditional cultural values and the beauty and grace of áo dài (Vietnamese traditional dress) is opening for the public at the HCM City Book Street in District 1.

The programme includes presentations of new áo dài collections for adults and kids.

The collections highlight topics of origin, heritage, and aspiration.

Dozens of photos and pictures of women in áo dài in different periods are on display, highlighting images of Queen Nam Phương, the last queen consort of Việt Nam, and her favourite áo dài designs.

The programme also shows documents and books describing the history of áo dài.

Talk shows on áo dài from the past to the present are being held, attracting famous áo dài designers Sĩ Hoàng, Võ Việt Chung, and Nguyễn Minh Công, as well as cultural researchers Quách Thu Nguyệt and Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy.

The topics of restoring and promoting traditional silk-weaving villages are mentioned in the discussions as well.

A collection of accessories for áo dài is available at the event.

The programme includes tài tử music and folk contemporary music performances featuring artisan Dương Khang and singers Lưu Hiền Trinh and Satila Hồng Vinh.

The Chuồn Chuồn Giấy Drama Club will perform the historical play Công Chúa An Tư (Princess An Tư) on March 6. The play is based on a folk story about the tragic life of a princess during the Trần Dynasty (1225–1400) and has themes of love and betrayal.

The club will also host a discussion on the beauty of costumes for their performances.

Chuồn Chuồn Giấy Club was founded in 2012 by young artists Việt Trang, Thái Duy and Đông Hải. They separated in 2017 and reunited in 2023.

Their productions include historical dramas such as Thanh Xà Bạch Xà (The Legend of the Green Snake and White Snake) and Đám cưới (Wedding).

Artists from the Trần Hữu Trang Cải Lương (reformed opera) Theatre, the city’s leading cải lương troupe, will present an extract from the historical play Dưới Cờ Tây Sơn (Heroes of Tây Sơn) on March 7.

The play is about the Tây Sơn force led by Nguyễn Huệ defeating an invasion army in the 18th century.

Visitors can visit the event at Nguyễn Văn Bình Street until March 7. — VNS