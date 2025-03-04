HCMC and Hà Nội theatres screen 'Dearest Việt' documentary

HÀ NỘI — A documentary about Nguyễn Đức, one of Việt Nam's first conjoined twins to be separated 37 years ago, is being shown in theatres in Hà Nội and HCM City.

The 75-minute documentary, entitled Dành Cho Việt (Dearest Việt), was produced by Japanese independent film producer Ruth Yoshie Linton in 2023 and was shown at the first HCM International Film Festival (HIFF) last year.

Đức was born conjoined to his twin brother Nguyễn Việt in 1981 as a result of the use of Agent Orange during the American War in Việt Nam. While their separation surgery was televised across Việt Nam and Japan, little is known about Đức's life and struggles today - until now.

Born in a village in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum, which had been sprayed with the toxic herbicide Agent Orange during the war, Việt and Đức had been conjoined at the lower halves of their bodies and shared some organs.

A team of more than 70 Vietnamese and Japanese doctors and nurses successfully separated the twins in 1988. The surgery saved both of them in a medical miracle that resonated around the globe. Before their surgery, there had been only six cases of conjoined twins successfully separated worldwide.

Many years later, Việt died due to his weakened condition, leaving only Đức with relentless efforts to lead a meaningful life.

"The film is my sincere thanks to doctors, medical workers and friends in Japan and Việt Nam," Đức said at the film's official launch in HCM City last week.

"Dearest Việt focuses on real-life situations in my daily life. Cameras were put in different corners of my house to capture truthful moments.

"I couldn't think that I would overcome so many difficulties and get to be here. After the surgery in 1988, I had more than 10 surgeries. I found that the most important thing is health and spirits, not money. I overcame pains and difficulties to support myself and take care of my family, and I always told myself to try harder in life.

"I don't live for myself but also for my brother," Đức added.

After resolving to live a useful and independent life, Đức got married and has a family. He works as a Peace Ambassador for Việt Nam and Japan, is a member of the Executive Board of the Việt Nam - Japan Friendship Association of HCM City in the 2023 - 2028 term, and holds a professorship at Hiroshima International University.

He is also the founder of the organisation 'NPO Duc Nihon - For a Brighter World' and makes continuous efforts to contribute to social activities bringing Vietnamese and Japanese together.

Đức's life has inspired Ruth. She learned about the Vietnamese conjoined twins through Japanese media when she was just seven years old.

"The information about their surgery was imbedded in my mind, it was strange," Ruth said. "Đức is known as a mystical success in medicine, but not many people know him as an ordinary person."

Recently, witnessing the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, as well as other wars, Ruth was fuelled by her desire to create a film carrying the message of peace. She chose Đức -- a special Vietnamese friend she met 10 years ago -- as the messenger.

Dearest Việt was directed by Kohei Kawabata, who produced Moe Wada’s boundary-pushing documentary Rope in 2023 during the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam - Japan diplomatic relations.

"I was inspired by the things Đức shared with us that were deep in his soul," said the director at HIFF in 2024. "Đức is not a saint. Just like everyone else, he is full of pride and struggles with everyday life.

"Hopefully, every viewer can understand in their own way. I will be satisfied if they can feel the importance of peace and the nature of the desire for peace."

The documentary is being shown at BHD Star Phạm Ngọc Thạch in Hà Nội and Cinestar Quốc Thanh in HCM City until March 9. Visit fanpage Bộ Phim "Dành Cho Việt" for further information. - VNS