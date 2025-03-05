Đà Nẵng to offer massive tourism promotions this year

ĐÀ NẴNG — The coastal city of Đà Nẵng is set to attract a significant number of tourists this year with a programme offering significant promotions and a variety of unique cultural experiences.

More than 20,000 vouchers will offer discounts of up to 30 per cent, or even free services, for visitors in 2025. Meanwhile, for the first time in Việt Nam, 30,000 ‘cuisine passports’ will allow tourists to explore the city's food scene.

This marks the launch of the largest promotional campaign in the city's history, named Enjoy Đà Nẵng, Diverse Experience.

At the launching ceremony, the city’s tourism department revealed plans to host a variety of events this year, including festivals, sports activities, beach holidays and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) events.

Director of the department Trương Thị Hồng Hạnh highlighted several celebrations and milestones that will make 2025 a year to remember: the golden jubilee of the city's Liberation Day on March 29, the country’s Reunification Day on April 30 and the 80th anniversary of National Day.

Hạnh said the city’s tourism industry has designed a series of festivals to make 2025 a landmark year, in the hopes of generating an estimated revenue of US$1.5 billion.

“The tourism industry will see three peak travel periods for visitors: public holidays in March and April; the National Holiday and school holidays between August and October; and the Christmas and New Year holiday period from December to January,” she said.

She added that in a bid to attract past visitors, travel agencies and entertainment providers will also launch the I Love Đà Nẵng programme, a special promotion aimed at reconnecting with tourists who visited the city in 2020.

The city’s famous Đà Nẵng International Fireworks Festival will continue to be a major highlight, along with other key cultural events such as the Đà Nẵng Asian Film Festival, the Việt Nam-ASEAN Festival, and the Việt Nam-Korea Cultural Exchange Day. Sports enthusiasts can look forward to events like the Đà Nẵng International Marathon and the Ironman 70.3 Việt Nam.

The Đà Nẵng Food Tour will also feature prominently in the programme. Under the theme 'Enjoy Đà Nẵng Food Tour – Beyond Bites', the campaign will showcase the city’s diverse culinary scene at 50 top food destinations.

Miss International 2024 Huỳnh Thị Thanh Thuỷ, a Đà Nẵng native, has also been appointed as the city's tourism ambassador to help promote its culture and tourism offerings.

To start off the Year of Celebrations, Đà Nẵng will host the Holi Festival on March 15 at the Furama Resort, offering visitors a chance to experience vibrant Indian culture through music, food and colourful celebrations.

Prabhakar Singh, Complex Director of Sales and Marketing at Furama Resort, described the Holi Festival as not only a great way to start off the summer season, but also as an opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in Indian culture through music, cuisine and a range of colourful activities.

Every year, thousands of visitors from all over the world flock to India to immerse themselves in the vibrant atmosphere of the Holi Festival -- but now, tourists can fully enjoy this unique cultural experience in the beach city.

The Ariyana Convention Centre will host the second Exhibition & Forum on Technology and Innovation in the Hospitality Industry, known as HORECFEX Vietnam 2025, in September. This event will showcase the city’s growing importance as a hub for business and tourism alike.

All of the city's museums and the Ngũ Hành Sơn (Marble Mountain) landscape will also have free entry for visitors on three days: March 29, April 7 and National Day on September 2.