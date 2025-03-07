Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Party leader to visit Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, Singapore

March 07, 2025 - 08:04
General Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse will visit Indonesia, the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country, and Singapore from March 9 to 13.
Party Secretary Tô Lâm and his spouse during a state visit in 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse will pay a state visit to Indonesia, an official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country, and an official visit to Singapore from March 9 to 13.

The trip will be made at the invitations of President of Indonesia and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Prabowo Subianto, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of its People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. — VNS

