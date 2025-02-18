Vietnamese Party chief welcomes Party Secretary of China's Guangxi

HÀ NỘI – General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee Tô Lâm on Tuesday received Chen Gang, member of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Secretary of the CPC Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Chairman of the Regional People's Congress Standing Committee.

Chen is visiting Việt Nam to attend a New Year meeting for the secretaries of the Party committees of Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng and Hà Giang provinces and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as the 16th session of their Joint Working Committee, which will be held in Hạ Long city of Quảng Ninh from February 19–22.

Lâm affirmed that Việt Nam consistently regards the development of its relations with China as an objective requirement, a strategic choice, and a top priority in its foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralism and diversification of external relations.

He appreciated the pioneering role and position of Guangxi in promoting the friendship and practical cooperation with Việt Nam. He applauded Guangxi and the Vietnamese localities' effective implementation of the New Year meeting, and supported both sides' idea to invite Việt Nam’s Hải Phòng city to participate in this annual mechanism.

Regarding future cooperation, the host leader suggested Guangxi and Vietnamese localities closely adhere to the high-level common perceptions, enhance friendly exchanges, and foster mutual understanding.

They should effectively implement mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, particularly economics – trade, infrastructure, science – technology, innovation, and artificial intelligence (AI); accelerate the building a pilot model of smart border gates to facilitate customs clearance, especially for Việt Nam's agricultural products entering the Chinese market; as well as cooperate in land border management, he went on.

Lâm expressed his hope that the two sides will collaborate effectively in holding the "Year of Việt Nam – China Humanistic Exchange 2025" to celebrate the 75th founding anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations, and step up friendship exchanges between their people.

Chen said Việt Nam is a close neighbour and a leading partner of Guangxi, affirming that the Party organisation and administration of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, as well as himself personally, attach great importance to the friendship and cooperation with Vietnamese localities.

Guangxi will continue to take the lead in thoroughly and fruitfully implementing the shared perceptions of the top leaders of both Parties and countries regarding the further enhancement of the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership and the building of the Việt Nam – China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, he affirmed.

The official also proposed promoting cooperation in several key areas like strengthening delegation exchanges at all levels; expanding mutually beneficial collaboration in such fields as economy – trade, investment, education – training, and science –technology, including AI and big data development; accelerating the establishment of the pilot smart border gate model; enhancing road and railway transport connectivity; and facilitating goods flows, travel, and people-to-people exchanges between China and Việt Nam, as well as other ASEAN countries.

He highlighted the importance of fostering friendship exchanges and mutual understanding between people of Guangxi and Vietnamese localities. VNS