Vietnamese, Chinese localities promote exchanges

QUẢNG NINH — A New Year meeting for secretaries of the Party committees of Việt Nam’s Quảng Ninh, Lạng Sơn, Cao Bằng and Hà Giang Provinces and China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region as well as the 16th session of their Joint Working Committee will be held in Hạ Long City of the northern province of Quảng Ninh from February 19-22.

These exchange and cooperation activities, which have received strong support from the leaders of the Party and State, as well as from ministries and central agencies, are considered one of the most practical and effective local cooperation mechanisms between the two nations, contributing to the enrichment of the Việt Nam-China comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.

The New Year meeting, which was first held in 2016, and the Joint Working Committee’s meeting, initiated from 2008, have proved efficiency, leading to significant common understandings regarding exchanges and cooperation among the parties.

Over the past decade, the New Year meeting has played a vital role in advancing relations between the two Parties, two countries, and the peoples of Việt Nma and China.

The programme offers a key opportunity to review the outcomes of previous agreements and establish cooperation priorities for the future, while strengthening exchanges and cooperation among the localities in a more substantial and comprehensive way, focusing on areas such as the economy, trade, tourism, healthcare, education, border management, and upgrading border gates.

This marks the second occasion that Quảng Ninh has hosted the programme, which will include a variety of activities. In addition to reviewing and assessing the implementation of previously signed agreements, both sides will agree on key directions for cooperation in 2025 and beyond. Approximately 40 agencies are expected to sign bilateral cooperation agreements at the provincial, sectoral, and local levels for 2025.

In addition to meetings and discussions, this year’s programme will feature an exhibition showcasing OCOP (One Commune - One Product) products from the four Vietnamese provinces and the Chinese regions, along with trade, investment and tourism promotion activities, and a tour of Hạ Long Bay.

A new feature of this year’s programme is the inclusion of Hải Phòng City as a guest participant, with the intention of it becoming an official member by 2026. Around 290 delegates from both Việt Nam and China are expected to attend the event. — VNA/VNS