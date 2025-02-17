Chinese scholar highlights effectiveness, potential of Việt Nam-China cooperation

BEIJING — China and Việt Nam have achieved significant and substantive results in bilateral cooperation across many fields thanks to the pioneering leadership of historical figures such as Việt Namese President Hồ Chí Minh and Chinese Chairman Mao Zedong, along with the strategic guidance of current leaders from both nations, said Professor Liu Ying at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies under the Renmin University of China.

In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s correspondents in Beijing on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries (January 18, 1950- 2025) and the “Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange", Professor Liu said that over the past 75 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two countries have stood side by side, supporting each other in the struggle for independence and national liberation of each country.

In the cause of building socialism, Việt Nam and China have learned from each other's experiences, continually deepening their comprehensive strategic partnership. In 2023, the two nations declared their commitment to building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance.

The Chinese scholar said the achievements that the two countries have obtained over the past 75 years will further promote the cooperation between the two parties, countries and their people, enhancing the living standards of their citizens and increasing both countries' influence in the region and the world.

China has been Việt Nam's largest trading partner, and Việt Nam has also been China's largest trading partner in the ASEAN region for consecutive years. Việt Nam and China consistently pursue the motto of "friendly neighbourliness, comprehensive cooperation, long-term stability, and looking towards the future" and major directions, namely higher political trust, more practical and deeper defence - security cooperation, more substantive and deeper cooperation, more solid social foundation, closer multilateral coordination, and better control and settlement of differences. They continue cooperating to achieve more substantial results in human development in the world and improve the lives of people in both countries.

Liu highlighted that there is immense potential and space for cooperation between Việt Nam and China in various fields such as politics, economics, security, maritime issues, culture, and international collaboration.

On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic relations and the “Year of Việt Nam-China Humanistic Exchange", the professor emphasised the need for the two countries to strengthen substantive cooperation in such areas as education, tourism, research institutions, and media.

She suggested fostering connections through people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, increasing the level of cooperation, and accelerating the building of a China-Việt Nam community with a shared future.

According to Liu, the two countries should focus on commemorating the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations by organising joint activities, thereby their people could look back on history, and showcase the achievements that their leaders and people have worked hard to attain.

Professor Liu also stressed the importance of strengthening exchange and cooperation among the youth of the countries. Through youth forums, visits, and joint volunteer activities, young people can build long-lasting friendships and cooperation.

It is necessary to conduct joint research and academic exchanges between universities of the two countries to promote mutual cooperation and development in the context of globalisation, she said. — VNS