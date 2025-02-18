PM approves plan to shift from coal to clean energy

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed Decision No. 266/QĐ-TTg, approving the implementation plan for the Global Coal-to-Clean Energy Transition Statement. The plan aligns with Việt Nam’s commitment to low-carbon development and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

It aims to mobilise domestic and international resources for power sector development, adopt co-firing technology with clean fuels to gradually reduce emissions from coal-fired plants, phase out outdated and inefficient facilities, and accelerate renewable energy expansion to ensure stable and affordable electricity supply.

By 2030, Việt Nam will pilot carbon capture systems at selected aging coal power plants and consider decommissioning around 540 MW of coal-fired capacity at Phả Lại and Ninh Bình if efficiency and emission reduction targets cannot be met. The plan also includes research on biomass and ammonia co-firing to lower CO2 emissions, targeting a renewable energy share of 29.2 - 37.7 per cent. The Ninh Thuận nuclear power project is expected to be completed within five years.

By 2045, Việt Nam will develop at least 1,160 MW of clean energy to replace coal power and gradually transition more than 25,000 MW of coal capacity to biomass and ammonia. By 2050, all coal-fired plants will either switch to clean fuels or integrate carbon capture technology, ultimately eliminating coal use in power generation.

To achieve these goals, the government will implement comprehensive measures on policy, technology, finance, international cooperation, and a just energy transition while ensuring social welfare. — VNA/VNS