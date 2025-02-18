Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

PM approves plan to shift from coal to clean energy

February 18, 2025 - 09:54
By 2030, Việt Nam will pilot carbon capture systems at selected aging coal power plants and consider decommissioning around 540 MW of coal-fired capacity at Phả Lại and Ninh Bình if emission reduction targets cannot be met.
A solar power station on Sinh Tồn Island. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has signed Decision No. 266/QĐ-TTg, approving the implementation plan for the Global Coal-to-Clean Energy Transition Statement. The plan aligns with Việt Nam’s commitment to low-carbon development and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

It aims to mobilise domestic and international resources for power sector development, adopt co-firing technology with clean fuels to gradually reduce emissions from coal-fired plants, phase out outdated and inefficient facilities, and accelerate renewable energy expansion to ensure stable and affordable electricity supply.

By 2030, Việt Nam will pilot carbon capture systems at selected aging coal power plants and consider decommissioning around 540 MW of coal-fired capacity at Phả Lại and Ninh Bình if efficiency and emission reduction targets cannot be met. The plan also includes research on biomass and ammonia co-firing to lower CO2 emissions, targeting a renewable energy share of 29.2 - 37.7 per cent. The Ninh Thuận nuclear power project is expected to be completed within five years.

By 2045, Việt Nam will develop at least 1,160 MW of clean energy to replace coal power and gradually transition more than 25,000 MW of coal capacity to biomass and ammonia. By 2050, all coal-fired plants will either switch to clean fuels or integrate carbon capture technology, ultimately eliminating coal use in power generation.

To achieve these goals, the government will implement comprehensive measures on policy, technology, finance, international cooperation, and a just energy transition while ensuring social welfare. — VNA/VNS

clean energy

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Revised law on organisation of Government set to be adopted today

The draft law clarifies the cabinet's duties along several key dimensions such as submitting fundamental and critical matters to the NA for decision, presenting issues within the NA Standing Committee's jurisdiction for resolution, proposing amnesty decisions to the President in accordance with the regulations, and executing responsibilities within the Government's authority.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom