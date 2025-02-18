National Assembly approves new Governmental structure

HÀ NỘI — The Government under the 15th National Assembly (NA) term will consist of 25 members including the Prime Minister, seven Deputy Prime Ministers, 14 ministers and three leaders of ministerial-level agencies, according to a resolution adopted by the NA deputies on Tuesday.

A majority of the deputies on Tuesday voted to adopt resolutions on the organisational structure of the Government and number of Government members for the 15th NA term at the NA’s ongoing extraordinary session in Hà Nội.

The new Government after the apparatus overhaul will consist of 14 ministries and three ministerial-level agencies: the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Agriculture and Environment, the Ministry of Construction, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Education and Training, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions, the State Bank of Vietnam and the Government Inspectorate and Government Office.

The new ministries and ministerial-level agencies will officially begin operations from March 1.

The legislature also approved two new Deputy Prime Ministers, Nguyễn Chí Dũng and Mai Văn Chính, increasing the number of Deputy PMs to seven.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng was elected as Minister of Science and Technology, while Minister of Transport Trần Hồng Minh will assume the position of the Minister of Construction after the transport ministry and construction ministry were merged.

Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Đào Ngọc Dung was appointed as Minister of Ethnic Minorities and Religions. The Ministry of Ethnic Minorities and Religions was established on the basis of the Ethnic Minorities Committee, taking over additional functions, tasks and organisation of the State apparatus on religious matters from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs has been merged with the Ministry of Home Affairs to form the new Ministry of Home Affairs.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Lê Minh Hoan and Chairman of the NA’s Economic Committee Vũ Hồng Thanh were elected as Vice Chairmen of the National Assembly. VNS