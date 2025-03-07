Việt Nam, Kenya strengthen bilateral ties

NAIROBI — Việt Nam and Kenya are set to elevate their diplomatic and economic partnership, as Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền reaffirmed her commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during her tenure.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ambassador Huyền presented her letter of credence to Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in Nairobi on March 5 (local time).

She expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.

She conveyed Vietnamese State President Lương Cường's invitation to President Ruto to visit Việt Nam and attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in April 2025.

President Ruto praised the growing friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Việt Nam, emphasising the robust bilateral engagements across multiple sectors. He expressed confidence that Ambassador Huyền will play a vital role in further strengthening the partnership.

In a discussion with Ambassador Eliphas Brine, Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Huyền highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation through delegation exchanges and strengthened coordination between the two foreign ministries. This effort builds upon the success of a recent visit to Kenya by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng in February.

Ambassador Eliphas Brine agreed on the need to boost delegation exchanges, deepen bilateral cooperation, and enhance mutual support in multilateral forums.

As part of her visit to Kenya, Huyền also paid courtesy calls and held meetings with several ambassadors from ASEAN countries in Kenya.

Việt Nam and Kenya established diplomatic relations on December 21, 1995. — VNS