Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kenya strengthen bilateral ties

March 07, 2025 - 11:50
Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.
Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền (second from right) along with ambassadors from other countries take a group photo. — VNA/VNS Photo

NAIROBI — Việt Nam and Kenya are set to elevate their diplomatic and economic partnership, as Vietnamese Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền reaffirmed her commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation during her tenure.

In a significant diplomatic move, Ambassador Huyền presented her letter of credence to Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto in Nairobi on March 5 (local time).

She expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.

She conveyed Vietnamese State President Lương Cường's invitation to President Ruto to visit Việt Nam and attend the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G) Summit, scheduled to take place in Hà Nội in April 2025.

President Ruto praised the growing friendship and cooperation between Kenya and Việt Nam, emphasising the robust bilateral engagements across multiple sectors. He expressed confidence that Ambassador Huyền will play a vital role in further strengthening the partnership.

In a discussion with Ambassador Eliphas Brine, Director-General for Political and Diplomatic Affairs at Kenya’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Huyền highlighted the importance of enhancing cooperation through delegation exchanges and strengthened coordination between the two foreign ministries. This effort builds upon the success of a recent visit to Kenya by Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyễn Minh Hằng in February.

Ambassador Eliphas Brine agreed on the need to boost delegation exchanges, deepen bilateral cooperation, and enhance mutual support in multilateral forums.

As part of her visit to Kenya, Huyền also paid courtesy calls and held meetings with several ambassadors from ASEAN countries in Kenya.

Việt Nam and Kenya established diplomatic relations on December 21, 1995. — VNS

Related Stories

Economy

Vietnamese construction firm wins bid for five projects in Kenya

Hòa Bình Construction Group announced on February 19 that it has won bidding packages to develop five social housing projects worth US$72 million in Kenya. The group will serve as the main contractor responsible for both the design and construction of housing and infrastructure systems for the projects which total 3,400 apartments.

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Party chief hails Kyrgyz PM’s official visit to Việt Nam

Expressing his delight to visit Việt Nam for the first time, Adylbek Kasymaliev said he is impressed by Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic development achievements and its growing international standing under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He also showed his desire to learn from Việt Nam’s development experience.
Politics & Law

Top legislator meets with Kyrgyz PM

Appreciating the enormous support from people of the former Soviet Union, including Kyrgyzstan, for Việt Nam's liberation and development efforts, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that Việt Nam treasures the traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan, highly values the latter's role in Central Asia, and hopes to join Kyrgyzstan in exploring new avenues for bilateral collaboration.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam, UNODC unveil cybercrime convention signing in Hà Nội

Vietnamese Ambassador to Indonesia Tạ Văn Thông described the convention as a historic milestone in crime prevention and criminal justice and the first global treaty tackling the multifaceted challenges of online crime. It also holds particular significance for being the first of its kind to be open for signature in Asia, specifically in Hà Nội, Việt Nam.

