Việt Nam committed to supporting nuclear weapon-free world: Ambassador

NEW YORK — Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations Ambassador Đặng Hoàng Giang affirmed Việt Nam's strong commitment to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons at the third meeting of the States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW) in New York from March 3-7 (local time).

In his speech, Giang said amid the complex and unpredictable geopolitical landscape, nuclear deterrence remains a pressing concern, necessitating united action to avert potential nuclear catastrophes.

He called on nations to prioritise the ratification and accession to the TPNW to boost its universality, fully deliver on nuclear disarmament commitments, attach importance to nuclear-weapon-free zones, continue reinforcing multilateralism in disarmament efforts.

Nuclear-armed states must lead the way in adopting verifiable, irreversible, and legally binding measures to eliminate nuclear weapons, he asserted.

On the occasion, Giang reaffirmed the right of nations to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes in accordance with international law.

As a signatory to key non-proliferation and disarmament treaties, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), the Southeast Asia Nuclear Weapon-Free Zone (SEANWFZ), and one of the first ten countries to ratify the TPNW, Việt Nam stays committed to working with the international community toward a world free of nuclear weapons, for the sake of peace, security and sustainable development, he added.

The event brought together representatives from 94 signatory and ratifying countries, observer states, and over 100 international organisations, all united in their dedication to nuclear disarmament.

The TPNW, adopted in July 2017 and enforced on January 22, 2021, is the first international treaty to comprehensively ban the development, testing, production, stockpiling, transfer, use, and threat of use of nuclear weapons.

Việt Nam played an active role in the TPNW negotiations and was among the first countries to sign the treaty on September 22, 2017. It later became the 10th country to ratify the agreement on May 17, 2018. By signing and ratifying the treaty early, Việt Nam reaffirmed its unwavering policy of promoting peace and supporting nuclear disarmament worldwide. — VNA/VNS