Vietnamese, Kyrgyz PMs visit President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and his Kyrgyz counterpart Adylbek Kasymaliev visited the President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội on Friday within the framework of the latter’s official visit to Việt Nam.

Previously, Adylbek Kasymaliev laid a wreath in tribute to President Hồ Chí Minh at his mausoleum.

At the relic site, Chính introduced the guest to the stilt house, as well as the life and career of the late leader -- a great national liberation hero and a world cultural figure.

The Vietnamese Government leader also shared that Việt Nam has determined its path of protecting and developing the country based on Marxism-Leninism, President Hồ Chí Minh's thoughts, and the nation's thousand-year cultural and historical traditions. This approach is creatively applied in accordance with the conditions, circumstances, and regional and international context. Currently, Việt Nam continues to promote the studying and following of the late President’s thoughts, ethics, and lifestyle.

On this occasion, PM Chính invited the Kyrgyz PM to enjoy Vietnamese coffee at the Presidential Palace and discussed the two countries' histories and cultures.

Adylbek Kasymaliev expressed his admiration and respect for President Hồ Chí Minh -- the beloved leader of the Vietnamese people. He said he is impressed by Việt Nam's culture and historical traditions, and also appreciated the taste of Vietnamese coffee and the country’s coffee culture.

The President Hồ Chí Minh Relic Site is a special national monument where the late leader lived and worked during the last 15 years of his life (1954-1969). — VNA/VNS