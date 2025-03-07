Việt Nam to waive visas for citizens from 12 countries until 2028

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has issued Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP dated March 7, 2025 on visa exemptions for citizens from 12 countries across the world.

These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The resolution states that citizens of these countries will be exempted from visas for a temporary stay period of 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of passport type and purpose of entry, on the basis of fully meeting the entry conditions as prescribed by Việt Nam's laws.

The visa exemption policy when entering Việt Nam for citizens of the above countries will be implemented from March 15, 2025 to March 14, 2028 and will be considered for extension according to the provisions of Việt Nam's laws.

The Government’s Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022 and Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP dated August 14, 2023 delineating the list of countries for visa exemption are set to expire on March 15, 2025.

In addition, from March until the end of 2025, visitors from three European countries -- Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland -- are also enjoying visa-free travel to Việt Nam under the tourism stimulus programme. — VNS