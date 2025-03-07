Politics & Law
Home Politics & Law

Việt Nam to waive visas for citizens from 12 countries until 2028

March 07, 2025 - 22:13
These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.
Foreign tourists visiting the Ngọc Sơn Temple, Hoàn Kiếm District, Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Government has issued Resolution No. 44/NQ-CP dated March 7, 2025 on visa exemptions for citizens from 12 countries across the world.

These countries include Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom of Great Britain & Northern Ireland, Russia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, and Finland.

The resolution states that citizens of these countries will be exempted from visas for a temporary stay period of 45 days from the date of entry, regardless of passport type and purpose of entry, on the basis of fully meeting the entry conditions as prescribed by Việt Nam's laws.

The visa exemption policy when entering Việt Nam for citizens of the above countries will be implemented from March 15, 2025 to March 14, 2028 and will be considered for extension according to the provisions of Việt Nam's laws.

The Government’s Resolution No. 32/NQ-CP dated March 15, 2022 and Resolution No. 128/NQ-CP dated August 14, 2023 delineating the list of countries for visa exemption are set to expire on March 15, 2025.

In addition, from March until the end of 2025, visitors from three European countries -- Poland, Czech Republic, and Switzerland -- are also enjoying visa-free travel to Việt Nam under the tourism stimulus programme. — VNS

Politics & Law

Việt Nam, Kenya strengthen bilateral ties

Ambassador Vũ Thanh Huyền expressed her hope for strong support from the Kenyan government and proposed the swift appointment of honorary consuls in both nations to serve as key facilitators for economic and trade collaboration.
Politics & Law

Party chief hails Kyrgyz PM’s official visit to Việt Nam

Expressing his delight to visit Việt Nam for the first time, Adylbek Kasymaliev said he is impressed by Việt Nam’s remarkable socio-economic development achievements and its growing international standing under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam. He also showed his desire to learn from Việt Nam’s development experience.

