Lawmaking, enforcement must go in tandem: PM

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính asked for a strong connection between lawmaking and law enforcement while chairing a conference on Friday on the implementation of laws and resolutions adopted at the 9th extraordinary session of the 15th National Assembly.

The Government leader emphasised that no matter how difficult a task may be, it can be accomplished with high determination, great effort, decisive action, learning by doing, strict adherence to the Party’s policies and directions, and close coordination among agencies within the political system.

Every task must be done thoroughly and completed properly, with clear assignment of people, tasks, timelines, responsibilities, and outcomes, he stressed.

The Government has assigned Deputy PMs to direct the review of obstacles that need resolution, and identify necessary adjustments, he said, adding they are also responsible for developing implementation plans, drafting and issuing detailed regulations of the laws and resolutions by March, completing the remaining legal documents by April, and ensuring effective enforcement.

Expressing gratitude to the NA, relevant agencies, experts, scientists, the public, and businesses for their feedback, the PM underlined the the need for stakeholders to actively listen to their opinions to ensure the effective implementation of laws and resolutions.

“What is clear, well-developed, proven effective in practice, and widely supported should be implemented,” he said, noting what remains uncertain should continue to be piloted and gradually expanded -- without perfectionism or haste. The leader stated that the approach must be open-minded, timely, and flexible in policy response.

The PM urged ministers and leaders of sectors and relevant agencies, and local authorities to allocate human and financial resources and time to improve the quality and ensure the timely development of legal documents, and guarantee proper policies and benefits for those involved in this work.

Policy popularisation must be prioritised, especially in analysing new and complex issues, addressing concerns, and incorporating feedback from enforcement forces to enhance the legal framework, he said.

The PM affirmed that institution building and lawmaking is a top priority for the Party and the State, and always receives dedicated attention and direction. He called for seamless and effective coordination among relevant agencies, ministries, sectors, local authorities, and stakeholders, prioritising the common good.

Institutional and legal improvements must align with the Party’s leadership, be grounded in practical realities, and use real-world outcomes as a benchmark, he said, stressing the need to maximise the creativity of individuals, organisations, and stakeholders, listen to practitioners, people, and businesses, and draw on international knowledge.

The Government leader expressed his belief that with a strong commitment to the rule of law and the goal of building and perfecting the socialist rule-of-law State, the law enforcement efforts -- through recent innovative, professional, and systematic approaches -- will continue to prove effective and responsive to practical demands. — VNS