15th National Assembly concludes ninth extraordinary session

HÀ NỘI — The 15th National Assembly (NA) concluded its ninth extraordinary session on Wednesday after six and a half days of working, with key votes on reorganisation.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn emphasised that during this session, the NA reviewed and passed four laws, namely the amended Law on Government Organisation, the amended Law on Local Government Organisation, the Law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Law on National Assembly Organisation and the amended Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents.

The NA also adopted a resolution addressing issues related to the restructuring of the state apparatus, along with four resolutions to implement the organisational restructuring of the National Assembly and the Government for the 15th tenure.

Additionally, six other resolutions were passed to promote socio-economic development and introduce special mechanisms and policies for key national projects.

NA Chairman Mẫn highlighted this session as a significant milestone in legislative development, playing a crucial role in streamlining the political system. The newly adopted laws and resolutions aim to resolve institutional and policy challenges, create breakthroughs in infrastructure development, optimise resources and unlock new growth opportunities at both local and national levels.

The session also saw key personnel appointments. The NA elected two additional Vice Chairpersons for the 15th tenure and approved the Prime Minister’s nomination of two Deputy Prime Ministers for the 2021-26 term. It also elected one new member of the NA Standing Committee and six committee chairpersons, approved the appointment of four ministers for the 2021-26 term and relieved certain ministers and NA Standing Committee members of their duties to take on new roles.

Expressing his appreciation, NA Chairman Mẫn commended NA deputies for their sense of responsibility, active participation and decisive handling of complex and wide-ranging issues.

Many deputies acknowledged that the draft laws presented at this session introduced necessary and well-targeted provisions. However, given the diverse and evolving realities, further research and careful implementation will be required to ensure constitutional compliance, practical feasibility and effective realisation of legislative goals.

Acknowledging NA deputies’ concerns and reservations, NA Chairman Mẫn stressed the importance of rigorous oversight in the implementation, guidance and enforcement of the newly adopted laws and resolutions.

He urged all government agencies, institutions and local authorities to swiftly implement the necessary measures. He also called on the Government to make every effort in drafting detailed plans and regulatory documents to enforce the laws and resolutions adopted by the NA.

Relevant agencies were asked to conduct urgent reviews to amend and supplement specific legal provisions concerning administrative restructuring that require immediate action.

Additionally, he encouraged NA deputies and relevant stakeholders to continue their research and proactive preparations for the upcoming ninth session of the 15th NA. — VNS