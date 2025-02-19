National Assembly adopts two revised laws

HÀ NỘI — The National Assembly (NA) on Wednesday passed the Law on Organisation of Local Governments (revised) and the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents (revised) as part of its ninth extraordinary session.

The Law on Organisation of Local Governments (revised) was approved with 458 out of 459 votes in favour (95.82 per cent).

This updated legislation emphasises decentralisation, empowering local governments with more autonomy, in line with the principle of "local decisions, local actions, local accountability."

The revision clarifies the roles and responsibilities of local People’s Councils and People’s Committees, ensuring a clear division of duties across different levels of government. It also introduces provisions that allow local authorities to adjust administrative procedures when decentralisation requires changes to existing processes, promoting greater flexibility in governance.

A significant addition to the law is the provision enabling provincial governments to pilot special policies aimed at accelerating local socio-economic development, subject to approval by the Prime Minister.

The law also empowers local authorities to take urgent measures in cases of national importance, such as disaster response or public health emergencies.

Other key amendments include clearer regulations on the composition of local councils, the number of representatives, and their roles in the upcoming electoral process. Additionally, the law allows for more flexibility in the structure of local executive bodies, with the government now authorised to adjust the number of members to optimise efficiency.

On the same day, the NA also adopted the Law on Promulgation of Legal Documents (revised) with 459 out of 461 attending deputies voting in favour (96.03 per cent).

The law, set to take effect on April 1, 2025, comprises nine chapters and 72 articles, outlining the procedures for drafting and enforcing legal documents.

One key update is the introduction of a new policy consultation process, requiring agencies proposing policies to seek input from those directly affected, as well as from political and social organisations. Consultations with key bodies such as the NA’s Standing Committee and relevant ministries will also be mandatory.

The law establishes clear timelines for submitting legislative drafts to NA members and sets out procedures for approval by both the NA and the NA Standing Committee. The emphasis on policy consultations aims to improve the quality and effectiveness of proposed laws. — VNA/VNS