NA agencies’ tasks, powers, organisational structure clearly defined

HÀ NỘI - The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee approved a resolution on the specific tasks, powers, and organisational structure of the legislature’s Council for Ethnic Affairs and committees at a session on Tuesday.

The resolution, which comprises six chapters and 26 articles, stipulates that for the committee formed through the merger of two committees, it will essentially inherit and retain the tasks of the original committees prior to the restructuring. Adjustments will be made to certain areas and tasks between some agencies to ensure balance and harmony among them. Additionally, a comprehensive review of the responsibilities and management areas of the agencies will be conducted to ensure there are no gaps or overlaps in their fields and tasks.

Speaking at the session, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn stated that, based on the Law amending and supplementing several articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA, freshly approved on February 17, the issuance of this resolution is essential to clearly define the specific tasks, powers, and organisational structure of the NA bodies after the restructuring and merger process.

The improvement of regulations will contribute to enhancing the effectiveness of the organisation and operations of the agencies, in line with the spirit of streamlining the apparatus to ensure efficiency and effectiveness, the top legislator stressed.

The supplementation of provisions regarding working regimes, authority, responsibilities, and types of tasks to be addressed by the bodies will meet practical requirements, in line with the nature and demands of the work for each relevant entity, ensuring the timely settlement of emerging tasks and issues, he added. VNS