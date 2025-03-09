Party chief leaves for visits to Indonesia, ASEAN Secretariat, Singapore

HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Tô Lâm and his spouse Ngô Phương Ly, along with a high-ranking delegation of Việt Nam, left Hà Nội on Sunday morning for a state visit to Indonesia, an official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country, and an official visit to Singapore.

The trip, taking place from March 9 to 13, is made at the invitations of Indonesian President and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Prabowo Subianto, ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn, and Prime Minister of Singapore and Secretary-General of its People's Action Party (PAP) Lawrence Wong.

The Party leader was accompanied by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member and Minister of National Defence; Nguyễn Xuân Thắng, Politburo member, President of the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics; Nguyễn Văn Nên, Politburo member and Secretary of the HCM City Party Committee; General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo member and Minister of Public Security; Lê Hoài Trung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of its Office; Trần Lưu Quang, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Head of its Commission for Policies and Strategies; Bùi Thanh Sơn, member of the Party Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Nguyễn Đức Hải, member of the Party Central Committee, and Vice Chairman of the National Assembly; and other officials.

The trip reaffirms Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation, development, and multilateralisation and diversification of international relations. It also underscores the importance the Vietnamese Party and State attach to relations with neighbouring countries in the region, including two key partners Indonesia and Singapore, while highlighting Việt Nam's proactive, responsible, and innovative spirit, with practical contributions toward realising ASEAN’s shared aspirations for the future. — VNA/VNS