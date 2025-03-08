Indonesia-Việt Nam relations contribute to region’s prosperity: official

JAKARTA — The relationship between Indonesia and Việt Nam not only contributes to the development and prosperity of both nations but also plays an important role in promoting the development and prosperity of the region, according to Indonesian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Armanatha Kristiawan Nasir.

The official made the affirmation in an interview granted to VNA correspondents in Jakarta on the threshold of Vietnamese Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s state visit to Indonesia and his official visit to the ASEAN Secretariat based in the country from March 9-11. The trip will be made at the invitations of President of Indonesia and President of the Great Indonesia Movement Party Prabowo Subianto, and ASEAN Secretary-General Kao Kim Hourn.

Nasir said that 2025 is an important year for both countries, as it marks the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Historically, the ties are based on the philosophy and foundation laid by late Indonesian President Sukarno and late Vietnamese President Hồ Chí Minh, thereby creating a very strong and enduring relationship.

He noted that since the two countries established a strategic partnership in 2013, they have seized opportunities and made efforts to reach a point where they are now ready to elevate the relationship to a new level.

The success of the bilateral relations is not only reflected in trade or economic cooperation but also in other areas, with cultural and people-to-people exchanges playing an important role, he affirmed, mentioning to an increase in the number of tourists traveling between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

However, the official pointed out that both countries are facing global challenges, from climate change to the rapid development of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence.

Sharing his impression with Vietnamese auto maker VinFast's investment in electric vehicles (EVs) and the EV ecosystem in Indonesia, Nasir assessed that this demonstrates the commitment of both nations to investing in sustainable development.

The two nations can also explore other opportunities for cooperation in areas such as technology, AI, and environmental protection, and those which both sides have advantages and strong potential to bring about mutual benefits.

According to the deputy minister, the target of reaching 18 billion USD in two-way trade by 2028 is very likely to be achieved even earlier, as last year, it surpassed 16 billion USD, marking a year-on-year rise of 24 per cent - a remarkable milestone obtained by the two countries. Additionally, they have also witnessed exceptional growth in investments from Indonesia in Việt Nam as well as from Việt Nam in Indonesia. — VNS