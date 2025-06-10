NA Standing Committee wraps up 46th session

HÀ NỘI – The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee concluded its 46th session on Tuesday, successfully completing all items on the agenda.

In his closing remarks, NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn highlighted that this session dealt with a huge workload and issues which are both urgent and long-term, strategic. Some issues are new, requiring coordination between agencies for the settlement.

The NA Standing Committee reviewed and approved in principle resolutions on the arrangement of commune-level administrative units in 2025, and discussed the revision of the draft Law on State Budget (amended).

Full-time lawmakers also reviewed and gave opinions on the assessment and revision of 28 draft laws that were discussed by the first phase of the 9th session of the 15th NA, preparing for submission to the legislature for approval in the second phase of the 9th session.

The committee agreed to submit to the NA the draft law amending and supplementing 11 laws in the military and defence fields; a project on rearranging provincial-level administrative units in 2025; and the investment policy for HCM City's Ring Road 4 construction project.

The committee also passed one ordinance mending Article 10 of the Population Ordinance, and six resolutions within its authority; reviewed and approved in principle resolutions on the rearrangement of commune-level administrative units in 2025.

The NA Chairman said that the result of the session was a comprehensive review to thoroughly prepare for the second phase of the 9th session, which is slated to begin on June 11 and close on June 27.

He said many major issues have been clarified while controversial contents have also been specifically addressed. This was a very important basis for agencies to continue to complete their dossiers, improve the quality of submissions to the NA, and ensure that each decision made by the NA is truly put into practice, bring practical benefits to the people, and serves the country's rapid and sustainable development.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, the NA Standing Committee discussed the draft Law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Election of Deputies to the National Assembly and Deputies to People's Councils. VNS