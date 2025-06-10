 Qualcomm urged to enhance cooperation with Vietnamese enterprises

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has called on global technology giant Qualcomm to strengthen its collaboration with Vietnamese enterprises, enhance technology transfer, and support capacity-building initiatives aimed at developing a highly skilled workforce in science and technology.

At a reception in Hà Nội on Tuesday for Alex Rogers, President of Global Affairs of Qualcomm Inc., the Party chief requested the company to help Vietnamese enterprises integrate more deeply into global value chains.

Expressing his delight at the positive and substantive progress in the Việt Nam–US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, he affirmed that Việt Nam attaches importance to developing relations with the US, wishing that the bilateral relationship will continue to develop intensively, effectively and stably in various fields, especially in economy, trade and investment, science - technology, innovation, education - training, for the benefit of the people and businesses of the two countries.

Lâm commended Qualcomm’s successful investment projects in Việt Nam, welcomed its continued investment in existing projects, and encouraged the firm to expand into priority areas where Việt Nam's needs align with Qualcomm’s expertise, particularly in high technology, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and digital infrastructure. These areas could help position Việt Nam as a regional and global hub for AI and semiconductor development, he said.

The Party chief proposed Rogers and other US businesses operating in Việt Nam to support efforts to expedite bilateral trade negotiations, achieving concrete outcomes to foster stable and sustainable economic, trade, and investment cooperation in line with the long-term interests of both nations.

He reaffirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State have paid due attention to creating the most favourable conditions for both domestic and foreign enterprises, including US investors, to do business effectively and sustainably in Việt Nam. He also warmly welcomed Vietnamese professionals trained overseas to return and contribute to national development, especially in the startup sector.

For his part, Rogers said that the purpose of his visit is to inaugurate Qualcomm’s new AI Research and Development Centre in Hà Nội – one of the three such facilities located outside the US.

He noted that Việt Nam's AI talent ranks among the top 20 globally, with a large pool of well-trained experts educated both domestically and abroad. This, he said, positions Việt Nam as a strong candidate to become a regional centre for AI and semiconductor technologies.

Rogers highlighted Qualcomm’s more than 20 years of operations in Việt Nam and affirmed the company’s readiness to collaborate with Vietnamese partners to develop a robust AI and semiconductor ecosystem. He pledged continued investment in Việt Nam, including initiatives to nurture Vietnamese talents for global AI development, thereby contributing to the country’s progress and the strengthening of Việt Nam–US relations.

He welcomed the Vietnamese leaders' strong commitment to improving the investment and business climate and praised the effective support of its ministries for US enterprises. He also spoke highly of Việt Nam's socio-economic development strategy, particularly its focus on science, technology, innovation, and digital transformation, as well as its recognition of the private sector as a key driver of national growth, as outlined in the Resolutions 57-NQ/TW and 68-NQ/TW.

Rogers expressed his confidence that under the strategic vision and leadership of Party General Secretary Tô Lâm and other leaders of Việt Nam, the country would successfully achieve its ambitious development goals.

He further welcomed the recent positive trade negotiations between Việt Nam and the US, voicing hiss hope for swift progress in the bilateral talks that would establish a solid and sustainable trade framework. Such a framework, he noted, would provide reassurance for businesses and foster practical cooperation, ultimately benefiting both Vietnamese and American people and enterprises. — VNA/VNS