Party chief welcomes Ciputra's investment in green, smart city in Việt Nam

JAKARTA — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm had a meeting with the Managing Director of Ciputra Group Budiarsa Sastrawinata, as part of the series of talks with leaders of large Indonesian businesses in Jakarta on Sunday during his State visit to the archipelago nation.

General Secrerary Lâm spoke highly of the Ciputra's business and investment activities in Việt Nam, especially in the real estate sector, including the Nam Thăng Long urban area – a major foreign-invested project in Hà Nội.

He welcomed Ciputra’s continued investment in green and smart city development as well as tourism, with large-scale projects to be carried out in Việt Nam in the near future.

Stressing the flourishing relations between Việt Nam and Indonesia, he said his visit aims to enhance all-round cooperation, especially economic ties, with Indonesia. Việt Nam looks forward to more Indonesian investments, and it also hopes Indonesia will create favourable conditions for Vietnamese companies to invest and expand operations in the country.

Việt Nam is promoting institutional reforms to provide an optimal environment for domestic and foreign investors, the Party leader remarked.

Lâm voiced support for Ciputra’s projects in Việt Nam, asking the group to coordinate closely with the Hà Nội People’s Committee and relevant agencies during project implementation. He also called on the firm to consider launching new projects in Việt Nam and further tap into the fields it is strong at, thereby helping Việt Nam achieve the set growth target.

The General Secretary also pointed out the similarities in the two counties’ development goals and asked Ciputra to step up cooperation with Vietnamese partners, helping the countries reach their similar development goals by the time both nations celebrate their centenaries.

For his part, the Ciputra executive pledged to maintain cooperation in real estate development such as housing projects and an office building project in Hà Nội, and explore new investment areas in Việt Nam. — VNA/VNS