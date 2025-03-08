Việt Nam's trade surplus hits $1.47 billion in first two months

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam’s total import-export turnover reached US$127.07 billion in the first two months of 2025, marking a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period last year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) has reported.

During the two-month period, Việt Nam's export turnover reached $64.27 billion, an 8.4 per cent year-on-year rise, while its import turnover rose by 15.9 per cent, resulting in a trade surplus of $1.47 billion.

The domestic sector contributed $17.92 billion (up 12.8 per cent), accounting for 27.9 per cent of total exports, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, accounted for $46.35 billion (up 6.7 per cent), making up 72.1 per cent of total exports.

During this period, 12 export items surpassed the $1 billion mark, making up 77.7 per cent of total export value. Four of these items exceeded $5 billion, accounting for 54.6 per cent.

By sector, processed industrial goods remained the dominant export category, generating $57.01 billion (88.7 per cent of the total). Agricultural and forestry products contributed $5.35 billion (8.3 per cent), seafood reached $1.43 billion (2.2 per cent), and fuel and mineral products totalled $0.48 billion (0.8 per cent).

In February alone, the export turnover stood at $31.11 billion, down 6.2 per cent from the previous month but up 25.7 per cent year-on-year. The domestic economic sector posted an impressive growth rate of 32.8 per cent, while the foreign-invested sector, including crude oil, increased by 23.2 per cent.

On the import side, Việt Nam recorded $62.8 billion in total import value, an increase of 15.9 per cent year-on-year. The domestic sector accounted for $22.8 billion (up 18.7 per cent), while the foreign-invested sector imported $40 billion (up 14.4 per cent) worth of goods.

Sixteen imported items exceeded $1 billion in value, comprising 76.2 per cent of total imports, while two items surpassed the $5 billion mark, accounting for 44.5 per cent.

In terms of import structure, production materials dominated with $58.83 billion, accounting for 93.7 per cent of the total value. This included machinery, equipment, tools, and spare parts, which made up 50.8 per cent, while raw materials, fuel, and supplies accounted for 42.9 per cent. Consumer goods imports stood at $3.97 billion, representing 6.3 per cent.

The US remained Việt Nam’s largest export market, with turnover reaching $19.6 billion. Meanwhile, China continued to be the country’s biggest import source, with imports valued at $23.3 billion.

Việt Nam achieved a trade surplus of $17 billion with the US, a 16.3 per cent increase from the previous year, while its surplus with the EU expanded by 19.2 per cent to $6.4 billion. Notably, the country’s trade surplus with Japan surged to $0.5 billion, nearly 10 times the figure of the same period in 2024.

However, Việt Nam continued to run trade deficits with several major partners, including China ($15.4 billion, up 36.9 per cent), the Republic of Korea ($4.6 billion, up 20.6 per cent), and ASEAN ($2.1 billion, up 116.8 per cent). — BIZHUB/ VNS