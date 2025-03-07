Việt Nam sets up steering committee to boost private economic development

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has recently signed a decision on the establishment of a national steering committee for building a private economic development project.

Accordingly, the Government leader is the committee head, while Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Chí Dũng serves as the standing deputy head, directly overseeing the building of the project, and Minister of Finance Nguyễn Văn Thắng as the deputy head responsible for coordination and collaboration in the work.

Committee members include representatives from the Ministries of National Defence, Public Security, Finance, Construction, Industry and Trade, Agriculture and Environment, Science and Technology, and Justice, along with those from the Government’s Office and the State Bank of Việt Nam.

The committee is also staffed by chairpersons of the People's Committees of Hồ Chí Minh City, Hà Nội, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, Cần Thơ, and Huế. Representatives from the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Policies and Strategies and the 15th National Assembly's Economic and Financial Committee are also invited to join.

In charge of developing the initiative for submission to the Politburo, the committee will operate on a concurrent basis, adhering to the principles of centralism, democracy, open discussion, and unified direction.

The Ministry of Finance will serve as the committee's permanent agency, with its minister authorised to establish editorial and expert teams to develop the project. — VNS