Viettel accelerates digital transformation with strategic Visa partnership and European cybersecurity expansion

HÀ NỘI — Viettel has reinforced its digital leadership at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2025 with two major partnerships. Viettel Digital teamed up with Visa to enhance digital payments and expand the financial ecosystem, while Viettel Cyber Security partnered with France-based InnoSynthex, marking its entry into the European cybersecurity market.

The collaboration between Viettel Digital and Visa is seen as a strategic move that leverages the strengths of both companies to drive inclusive digital finance. With its extensive customer base and Viettel Money platform, Viettel Digital will help Visa expand its presence in Việt Nam and other emerging markets. In return, Visa will offer its global payment solutions, enhancing connectivity, security and user experience on Viettel Digital’s platform.

Through this partnership, customers will benefit from modern payment solutions, including co-branded Viettel-Visa cards, contactless payments, tokenisation and real-time fund transfers directly between Viettel Money and Visa’s global network. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) will also gain improved access to flexible credit options, boosting their competitiveness and long-term growth.

Beyond digital finance, Viettel is also strengthening its presence in the cybersecurity sector. Viettel Cyber Security signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with InnoSynthex, marking a key milestone in introducing 'Make in Vietnam' cybersecurity solutions to the European market, which is known for its stringent security and compliance requirements.

Under the agreement, Viettel Cyber Security will provide high-level cybersecurity services, including advanced threat intelligence updates, penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and attack simulations to help enterprises enhance their cyber resilience.

With a team of top-tier experts who have uncovered zero-day vulnerabilities in major technology firms such as Microsoft and Oracle, Viettel Cyber Security brings strong technological capabilities and extensive security expertise. Meanwhile, InnoSynthex has an established European client base and deep experience in implementing security solutions that comply with GDPR and ISO 27001 standards.

This collaboration will help European enterprises proactively safeguard their systems against evolving cyber threats, minimise data breaches and ensure business continuity. Currently, Viettel Cyber Security is delivering cybersecurity services in 15 countries, including Japan, the Philippines, Singapore and Laos, further reinforcing its competitive edge in the global security market.

The partnership with Visa and the expansion into the European cybersecurity sector represent crucial steps in Viettel’s digital transformation strategy. These initiatives not only solidify Viettel’s standing in the financial and cybersecurity industries, but also bring Việt Nam closer to global technology and security standards.

MWC 2025, the world’s largest mobile technology event, took place from March 3 to March 6 in Barcelona, Spain. As a key event in the tech industry, MWC gathers leading technology firms, experts and start-ups from around the world to showcase the latest advancements in mobile devices, connectivity solutions and future technology trends. — VNS