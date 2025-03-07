German bank finances many infrastructure and green energy projects in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — Over the past 30 years, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW) has financed many infrastructure and manufacturing projects for local enterprises in Việt Nam, a high-ranking official of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) said.

Speaking at a ceremony in Hà Nội on March 6 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of LBBW in Việt Nam, Mr. To Huy Vu, Director of the SBV’s International Cooperation Department, added that the German bank also provides short-, medium-, and long-term funding for leading commercial banks and securities companies in Việt Nam.

According to the official, foreign banks and foreign direct investment (FDI) enterprises have made important contributions to the success of Việt Nam's renovation. He hopes that LBBW will continue to promote its strengths, act as a bridge connecting Vietnamese enterprises with German and European counterparts, and continue to provide new banking products and services suitable to the needs of Vietnamese and European enterprises in Việt Nam.

"I believe that with more than 200 years of tradition at LBBW and the great achievements that Việt Nam and Germany have made over the past 50 years, LBBW will continue to develop more strongly and make positive contributions to the strategic relationship between the two countries," he emphasised.

Mr. Dirk Kipp, member of LBBW’s Board of Managing Directors, shared that three decades ago, when LBBW established a representative office in Hà Nội, Việt Nam had just started its extraordinary transformation. The country was opening up to the world, welcoming innovation, investment, and growth, especially after joining the ASEAN Free Trade Area.

LBBW is also proud of its contributions to Việt Nam’s green energy transition. The bank has participated in the consortium financing the first-ever LNG-to-power project in the country, marking a significant step forward in energy diversification and sustainable development.

In addition, LBBW has supported approximately 10% of all wind power projects operating in Việt Nam, helping to harness natural energy to drive a sustainable future.

LBBW also places a strong emphasis on collaboration and knowledge sharing. The bank has worked closely with partners in Việt Nam, including banks, corporations, and non-bank financial institutions, providing expertise and advisory services to meet the needs of a growing economy. Together, they are paving the way for sustainable development, fostering innovation, and empowering communities.

In recent years, LBBW has also begun to engage in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisory in Việt Nam. Recent successful M&A transactions, especially in the renewable energy sector, have marked an important turning point in the challenging global economic context. This success is considered a testament to the long-term commitment of FDI in Việt Nam.

To further expand the services provided in Việt Nam in the future, LBBW has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Vietnam Technological and Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Techcombank) and Techcom Securities (TCBS). The document focuses on supporting German companies in Việt Nam, as well as expanding cooperation in financial solutions and capital markets.

"In order to provide even more comprehensive support to German companies operating in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia, we want to position LBBW more broadly. The cooperation with Techcombank and Techcom Securities is an important step in this regard and confirms our desire for further growth in the region," said Mr. Dirk Kipp.

LBBW is one of the three largest banks in the Federal Republic of Germany, with over 200 years of history. The bank offers a wide range of products and services, including retail banking, corporate banking, and financial institutions, and acts as a central bank for savings banks in the Baden-Württemberg region. — VNS